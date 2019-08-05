NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen / Breaking news

DiBenedetto admits "I'm fighting for my life" after WGI top-ten

DiBenedetto admits "I'm fighting for my life" after WGI top-ten
By:
Aug 5, 2019, 9:06 PM

Matt DiBenedetto continues to show promise behind the wheel of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota Camry with a sixth-place finish at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore Thanks DW Throwback

DiBenedetto's result at Watkins Glen was his fourth top-ten of the year, all coming in the last seven races.

After forming a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing prior to this season and switching to Toyota, Leavine Family Racing has shown notable improvement on the track since the season-opener where DiBenedetto led the most laps in the Daytona 500.

His best result came at Sonoma Raceway though where he placed fourth in the No. 95 LFR Toyota Camry. Two weeks later, he finished inside the top-five again at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

"That was another good run man," he said after placing sixth at The Glen. "That was so much fun. It's always fun driving through the field at these road courses. I don't know, I guess we're road course aces here. It's not my background but it's just fun, I love doing it."

He later added: "It’s fun to get so much support from all our team, Toyota, JGR and Procore. I just hope I can be a part of this for a long time to come.”

An uncertain future

Despite the recent results, the 28-year-old's future with the team is uncertain as JGR looks to find room for rising star Christopher Bell.

"I’m fighting for my life," he admitted. "Everybody knows. They see the headlines and all the mess in the media. I'm just fighting for my life and my ride is all I love for so I hope I can stay with this team ... I hope it’s for a long time.

"I've known forever that this is what I'm meant to do, this is what I live for and live, eat, sleep and breathe. I know Victory Lane is coming, I hope they keep me around on this team for a long time to come so I can take them to their first victory."

This is DiBenedetto's fifth season full-time at the Cup level, having driven for GoFas Racing and BK Racing before joining LFR. 

This season is set to be his best yet though, currently sitting 23rd in the championship standings with 50 laps led, two top-fives and the aforementioned four top-tens.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Watkins Glen
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Leavine Family Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

