NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Final practice in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Practice report

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy

shares
comments
Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 4:23 PM

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch led the way in Saturday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Late in the 50-minute session, Larson jumped to the top of the leaderboard with an average lap speed of 185.025 mph.

In five series starts at Indy, Larson’s best finish was fifth in 2016.

Busch ended up second (184.763 mph) and former Brickyard 400 winner Brad Keselowski was third (184.600 mph). Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Ryan Blaney, Jimmie Johnson and William Byron.

Johnson is trying to keep his streak alive of participating in every NASCAR playoff since the format was adapted in the 2004 season. He trails the 16th-place cutoff line by 18 points with only Sunday’s Brickyard 400 remaining in the regular season.

About 11 minutes into the session, a caution was displayed for a piece of debris located in Turn 2. The session returned to green several minutes later. 

Matt DiBenedetto had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as part of a penalty for twice failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 14 48.642     185.025
2 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 12 48.711 0.069 0.069 184.763
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 16 48.754 0.112 0.043 184.600
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 22 48.832 0.190 0.078 184.305
5 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 13 48.997 0.355 0.165 183.685
6 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 15 49.092 0.450 0.095 183.329
7 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 19 49.147 0.505 0.055 183.124
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 12 49.174 0.532 0.027 183.024
9 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 10 49.261 0.619 0.087 182.700
10 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 22 49.285 0.643 0.024 182.611
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 17 49.288 0.646 0.003 182.600
12 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 11 49.312 0.670 0.024 182.511
13 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 20 49.389 0.747 0.077 182.227
14 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 17 49.402 0.760 0.013 182.179
15 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 13 49.464 0.822 0.062 181.951
16 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 16 49.481 0.839 0.017 181.888
17 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 17 49.608 0.966 0.127 181.422
18 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 10 49.661 1.019 0.053 181.229
19 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 13 49.719 1.077 0.058 181.017
20 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 17 49.781 1.139 0.062 180.792
21 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 13 49.837 1.195 0.056 180.589
22 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 13 49.854 1.212 0.017 180.527
23 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 13 49.869 1.227 0.015 180.473
24 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 18 49.871 1.229 0.002 180.466
25 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 14 49.899 1.257 0.028 180.364
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 9 50.221 1.579 0.322 179.208
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 8 50.243 1.601 0.022 179.129
28 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 10 50.298 1.656 0.055 178.934
29 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 14 50.313 1.671 0.015 178.880
30 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 15 50.679 2.037 0.366 177.588
31 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 14 50.684 2.042 0.005 177.571
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 15 51.143 2.501 0.459 175.977
33 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 10 51.249 2.607 0.106 175.613
34 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 3 51.403 2.761 0.154 175.087
35 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 9 51.565 2.923 0.162 174.537
36 54 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 2 52.004 3.362 0.439 173.064
37 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 2 52.058 3.416 0.054 172.884
38 27 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 3 52.309 3.667 0.251 172.055
39 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 2 52.385 3.743 0.076 171.805
40 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 7 52.757 4.115 0.372 170.593
Next article
Erik Jones to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing next season

Previous article

Erik Jones to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing next season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

6 Sep - 8 Sep
Final practice Starts in
00 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First practice Sat 7 Sep
11:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 7 Sep
13:30
13:30
Qualifying Sun 8 Sep
10:35
10:35
Race Sun 8 Sep
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy
NAS

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates top first Cup practice at Indy

Erik Jones to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing next season
NAS

Erik Jones to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing next season

Clint Bowyer predicts Indy playoff race to be "a hell of a show"
NAS

Clint Bowyer predicts Indy playoff race to be "a hell of a show"

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

Roundtable: The playoff field will be decided at IMS
NAS

Roundtable: The playoff field will be decided at IMS

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.