Chase Elliott fastest in final Cup practice at Phoenix

Elliott posted an average lap speed of 138.627 mph early in the final 50-minute session of the day which ended up topping the leaderboard.

“As a team, we know the position we’re in right now and it kind of is what it is at this point. We’ll either run good this weekend or we don’t,” Elliott said.

“If we do, we have a chance next week. If we don’t, we’ll go to Homestead and try to build a notebook for hopefully an opportunity down the road.”

Ryan Blaney was second (137.206 mph) and Kevin Harvick was third (136.913 mph). Martin Truex Jr. was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 of the single-lap runs were Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.

Hamlin had the fastest average lap speed (135.437 mph) among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. DiBenedetto and Blaney were second and third, respectively, in that category.