Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR penalizes Wallace after admission of intentional spin

NASCAR penalizes Wallace after admission of intentional spin
By:
Nov 9, 2019, 5:08 PM

NASCAR on Saturday severely penalized driver Bubba Wallace after he admitted in an interview he intentionally caused a caution in last weekend’s race at Texas.

Wallace was fined $50,000 and docked 50 driver points on Saturday for intentionally causing a caution which in turn manipulated the outcome of a race.

His penalty came after he admitted the infraction – which had been debated by fans and drivers since last Sunday – in an interview Friday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix with NBC Sports' Dustin Long:

 

Fellow Cup series driver Kyle Larson – who said his race was adversely affected by Wallace’s spin to bring out a caution – said his team had asked to examine the data from Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet which he said showed Wallace spun intentionally.

Asked about Larson’s comments on Friday, Wallace said, “I’m not the only one to do it.”

Wallace went on to say he was not worried about any repercussions from his admission “until they (NASCAR) do anything.”

NASCAR’s penalties came less than less than 24 hours later. A NASCAR spokesman confirmed it was Wallace’s admission – and not data from his car – that triggered its penalty.

NASCAR officials will also provide additional warnings about intentional cautions in pre-race drivers meetings today (Xfinity Series) and Sunday (Cup Series) at Phoenix.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Richard Petty Motorsports said Wallace would not appeal the penalty.

“Our team met with NASCAR officials this morning to discuss Bubba Wallace’s post-practice comments on Friday concerning an on-track incident which occurred at Texas Motor Speedway,” Philippe Lopez, RPM’s director of competition said.

“We fully understand NASCAR's position and expectations of its competitors. NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging. 

“Wallace will not appeal the penalty, and will direct his immediate focus to this weekend's event at the ISM Raceway.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Author Jim Utter

