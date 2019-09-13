NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Final Practice in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
5 days
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
13 days
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
20 days
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
27 days
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
34 days
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
41 days
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
48 days
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
55 days
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
62 days
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Practice report

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas

By:
Sep 13, 2019, 9:44 PM

Playoff contender Clint Bowyer topped William Byron to lead Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Bowyer was in the top-five most of the 50-minute session but bolted to the top of the speed chart in the final minutes behind an average lap speed of 178.059 mph.

Byron ended up second (177.223 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson was third (177.148 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway has not been a particularly good track for Bowyer during his career. In 15 starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes. 

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.

About 19 minutes into the session, the caution was displayed for debris on the track. Cars returned to action a few minutes later.

Ross Chastain was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice after his No. 15 Chevrolet was late to inspection last weekend at Indianapolis.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 21 30.327     178.059
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 29 30.470 0.143 0.143 177.223
3 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 19 30.483 0.156 0.013 177.148
4 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 20 30.552 0.225 0.069 176.748
5 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 27 30.563 0.236 0.011 176.684
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 25 30.564 0.237 0.001 176.678
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 24 30.60 0.273 0.036 176.471
8 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 23 30.613 0.286 0.013 176.396
9 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 25 30.625 0.298 0.012 176.327
10 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 33 30.639 0.312 0.014 176.246
11 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 23 30.645 0.318 0.006 176.211
12 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 26 30.677 0.350 0.032 176.028
13 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 27 30.679 0.352 0.002 176.016
14 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 28 30.688 0.361 0.009 175.965
15 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 23 30.711 0.384 0.023 175.833
16 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 19 30.718 0.391 0.007 175.793
17 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 28 30.770 0.443 0.052 175.496
18 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 21 30.816 0.489 0.046 175.234
19 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 28 30.817 0.490 0.001 175.228
20 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 34 30.823 0.496 0.006 175.194
21 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 24 30.866 0.539 0.043 174.950
22 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 16 30.886 0.559 0.020 174.836
23 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 25 30.930 0.603 0.044 174.588
24 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 27 30.984 0.657 0.054 174.284
25 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 25 31.013 0.686 0.029 174.121
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 24 31.076 0.749 0.063 173.768
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 29 31.178 0.851 0.102 173.199
28 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 24 31.204 0.877 0.026 173.055
29 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 19 31.357 1.030 0.153 172.210
30 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 14 31.366 1.039 0.009 172.161
31 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 15 31.439 1.112 0.073 171.761
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 15 31.458 1.131 0.019 171.657
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 20 31.486 1.159 0.028 171.505
34 53 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 6 31.870 1.543 0.384 169.438
35 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 5 31.890 1.563 0.020 169.332
36 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 10 32.219 1.892 0.329 167.603
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 9 32.493 2.166 0.274 166.190
38 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 13 32.559 2.232 0.066 165.853
39 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 11 33.364 3.037 0.805 161.851
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Las Vegas II

Las Vegas II

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Final Practice Starts in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 13 Sep
16:35
13:35
Final Practice Fri 13 Sep
19:30
16:30
Qualifying Sat 14 Sep
16:05
13:05
Race Sun 15 Sep
19:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

