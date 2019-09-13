Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas
Playoff contender Clint Bowyer topped William Byron to lead Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.
Bowyer was in the top-five most of the 50-minute session but bolted to the top of the speed chart in the final minutes behind an average lap speed of 178.059 mph.
Byron ended up second (177.223 mph) and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson was third (177.148 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.
Las Vegas Motor Speedway has not been a particularly good track for Bowyer during his career. In 15 starts, he has one top-five and four top-10 finishes.
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliott.
About 19 minutes into the session, the caution was displayed for debris on the track. Cars returned to action a few minutes later.
Ross Chastain was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of practice after his No. 15 Chevrolet was late to inspection last weekend at Indianapolis.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|21
|30.327
|178.059
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|29
|30.470
|0.143
|0.143
|177.223
|3
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|19
|30.483
|0.156
|0.013
|177.148
|4
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|20
|30.552
|0.225
|0.069
|176.748
|5
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|27
|30.563
|0.236
|0.011
|176.684
|6
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|25
|30.564
|0.237
|0.001
|176.678
|7
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|24
|30.60
|0.273
|0.036
|176.471
|8
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|23
|30.613
|0.286
|0.013
|176.396
|9
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|25
|30.625
|0.298
|0.012
|176.327
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|33
|30.639
|0.312
|0.014
|176.246
|11
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|23
|30.645
|0.318
|0.006
|176.211
|12
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|26
|30.677
|0.350
|0.032
|176.028
|13
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|27
|30.679
|0.352
|0.002
|176.016
|14
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|28
|30.688
|0.361
|0.009
|175.965
|15
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|23
|30.711
|0.384
|0.023
|175.833
|16
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|19
|30.718
|0.391
|0.007
|175.793
|17
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|28
|30.770
|0.443
|0.052
|175.496
|18
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|21
|30.816
|0.489
|0.046
|175.234
|19
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|28
|30.817
|0.490
|0.001
|175.228
|20
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|34
|30.823
|0.496
|0.006
|175.194
|21
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|24
|30.866
|0.539
|0.043
|174.950
|22
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|16
|30.886
|0.559
|0.020
|174.836
|23
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|25
|30.930
|0.603
|0.044
|174.588
|24
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|27
|30.984
|0.657
|0.054
|174.284
|25
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|25
|31.013
|0.686
|0.029
|174.121
|26
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|24
|31.076
|0.749
|0.063
|173.768
|27
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|29
|31.178
|0.851
|0.102
|173.199
|28
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|24
|31.204
|0.877
|0.026
|173.055
|29
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|19
|31.357
|1.030
|0.153
|172.210
|30
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|14
|31.366
|1.039
|0.009
|172.161
|31
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|15
|31.439
|1.112
|0.073
|171.761
|32
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|15
|31.458
|1.131
|0.019
|171.657
|33
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|20
|31.486
|1.159
|0.028
|171.505
|34
|53
|J.J. Yeley
|Chevrolet
|6
|31.870
|1.543
|0.384
|169.438
|35
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|5
|31.890
|1.563
|0.020
|169.332
|36
|52
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|10
|32.219
|1.892
|0.329
|167.603
|37
|77
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|9
|32.493
|2.166
|0.274
|166.190
|38
|27
|Joe Nemechek
|Chevrolet
|13
|32.559
|2.232
|0.066
|165.853
|39
|66
|Joey Gase
|Toyota
|11
|33.364
|3.037
|0.805
|161.851
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Las Vegas
|Drivers
|Clint Bowyer
|Author
|Jim Utter
Clint Bowyer tops Friday's first Cup practice at Las Vegas
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|Fri 13 Sep
|
16:35
13:35
|
|Final Practice
|Fri 13 Sep
|
19:30
16:30
|
|Qualifying
|Sat 14 Sep
|
16:05
13:05
|
|Race
|Sun 15 Sep
|
19:15
16:15
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets
|
14 NovTickets