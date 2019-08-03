NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen / Practice report

Bowman tops first Cup practice at WGI, near-miss for Elliott

shares
comments
Bowman tops first Cup practice at WGI, near-miss for Elliott
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 3:35 PM

Alex Bowman rocketed to the top of the speed chart in the final minutes of Saturday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice.

Bowman, who doesn’t pride himself on being a very good road racer, topped the speed chart wat Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International with an average lap speed of 125.888 mph, knocking Kyle Busch from the top spot (125.786 mph).

In three Cup series starts at the Glen, Bowman’s best finish was 14th last year.

Last week’s race winner, Denny Hamlin, ended up third (125.642 mph), Chase Elliott – who won this race a year ago – was fourth and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Erik Jones and Joey Logano.

About eight minutes into the session, Matt Tifft spun off Turn 5 and briefly blocked the track, which brought out a caution. 

Elliott narrowly avoided slamming into Tifft. Tifft didn’t appear to do any significant damage to his No. 36 Ford. The track returned shortly thereafter to green-flag conditions.

 

After 20 minutes, Matt DiBenedetto developed a flat left-front tire after running through the bus stop. He slowly brought his No. 95 Toyota back to the garage area without incident.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 20 1'10.062     125.888
2 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 19 1'10.119 0.057 0.057 125.786
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 23 1'10.199 0.137 0.080 125.643
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 22 1'10.210 0.148 0.011 125.623
5 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 19 1'10.241 0.179 0.031 125.568
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 20 1'10.445 0.383 0.204 125.204
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 20 1'10.634 0.572 0.189 124.869
8 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 22 1'10.697 0.635 0.063 124.758
9 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 18 1'10.699 0.637 0.002 124.754
10 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 15 1'10.799 0.737 0.100 124.578
11 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 17 1'10.814 0.752 0.015 124.552
12 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 16 1'10.835 0.773 0.021 124.515
13 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 20 1'10.915 0.853 0.080 124.374
14 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 19 1'10.988 0.926 0.073 124.246
15 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 15 1'11.093 1.031 0.105 124.063
16 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 22 1'11.164 1.102 0.071 123.939
17 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 19 1'11.189 1.127 0.025 123.896
18 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 20 1'11.266 1.204 0.077 123.762
19 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 20 1'11.276 1.214 0.010 123.744
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 16 1'11.290 1.228 0.014 123.720
21 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 19 1'11.333 1.271 0.043 123.645
22 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 18 1'11.373 1.311 0.040 123.576
23 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 18 1'11.602 1.540 0.229 123.181
24 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 16 1'11.639 1.577 0.037 123.117
25 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 15 1'11.659 1.597 0.020 123.083
26 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 23 1'11.720 1.658 0.061 122.978
27 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 14 1'11.742 1.680 0.022 122.941
28 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 11 1'11.902 1.840 0.160 122.667
29 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 17 1'11.915 1.853 0.013 122.645
30 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 14 1'12.125 2.063 0.210 122.288
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 12 1'12.237 2.175 0.112 122.098
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 15 1'12.419 2.357 0.182 121.791
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 17 1'12.528 2.466 0.109 121.608
34 51 United States Cody Ware  Chevrolet 10 1'13.573 3.511 1.045 119.881
35 52 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 4 1'14.283 4.221 0.710 118.735
36 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 3 1'27.891 17.829 13.608 100.352

Next article
Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Previous article

Roush Fenway Gaming uses consistency to fuel success

Next article

Chase Elliott leads the way in final Cup practice at the Glen

Chase Elliott leads the way in final Cup practice at the Glen
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Watkins Glen
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.