MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
WU in
16 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Qualifying report

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s

shares
comments
Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s
By:
Nov 16, 2019, 2:05 PM

Fabio Quartararo snatched the final pole of the 2019 MotoGP season by 0.032 seconds from Marc Marquez in a close Valencia Grand Prix qualifying.

The Petronas SRT rider has topped all bar one session so far this weekend, and produced the first sub-1m30s lap of the weekend late on in Q2 to secure the sixth pole of his rookie season.

A frantic opening salvo in Q2 led to top spot changing hands four times, with reigning champion Marquez – who crashed in the preceding FP4 - setting the initial pace with a 1m30.800s, though this was immediately bettered by 0.395s by Pramac’s Jack Miller.

Maverick Vinales, who topped FP4, guided his works Yamaha to a 1m30.365s, with Marquez moving back up to second as 0.040s covered the top three.

Quartararo soon interrupted this with his second effort of 1m30.235s, which put him just over a tenth out of reach as the first runs concluded.

Miller reclaimed top spot with a 1m30.086s with just over two minutes remaining, though was pipped by Quartararo by 0.079s just a moment later.

Marquez’s penultimate lap put him just 0.003s outside of Quartararo’s benchmark, but he would be unable to improve on his final attempt and remained second.

Quartararo posted a 1m29.978s on his last flying lap to take pole, while Miller was resigned to the final place on the front row in third.

Vinales heads row two from the second SRT Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli, while Andrea Dovizioso ended the session as top Ducati runner in sixth.

Joan Mir beat Suzuki teammate and Q1 pacesetter Alex Rins to seventh, with LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) rounding out the top 10.

Pol Espargaro joined Rins in advancing from Q1 despite riding his last two laps without traction control – which led to a spectacular sideways moment as he rounded Turn 13.

However, the KTM rider could only manage 11th in the end, while Valentino Rossi suffered a mystifying loss of pace in 12th – close to a second off pole.

Read Also:

While the battle for the top two places between Rins and Espargaro was tight, with just 0.005s splitting them, LCR stand-in Johann Zarco proved unable to join in.

After he missed the Q2 cut by close to three tenths, Zarco’s last race as Takaaki Nakagami’s replacement will commence from 13th on the grid ahead of Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Jorge Lorenzo will start his final grand prix from 16th, after he outpaced the KTM of Mika Kallio. Tech3 rookie Iker Lecuona was a commendable 19th in his first MotoGP qualifying session.

Avintia’s Karel Abraham (21st) was the only crasher in qualifying.

Q2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.978  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.010 0.032
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.086 0.108
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'30.178 0.200
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.449 0.471
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'30.511 0.533
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.573 0.595
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.595 0.617
9 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'30.726 0.748
10 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'30.771 0.793
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'30.908 0.930
12 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.954 0.976
View full results

Q1 results

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.538  
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'30.543 0.005
3 5 France Johann Zarco Honda 1'30.826 0.288
4 51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'30.949 0.411
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.972 0.434
6 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'31.295 0.757
7 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.383 0.845
8 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.507 0.969
9 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'31.658 1.120
10 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'31.714 1.176
11 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.815 1.277
12 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'31.839 1.301
View full results

 

Next article
Live: Follow Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Jack Miller , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
WU Starts in
16 Hours
:
36 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
13:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Brazilian GP final practice as it happens

56m
2
MotoGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

3h
3
Road racing

Macau GP: Motorcycle race cancelled after two red flags

4
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking will be twice as steep as Indy

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR cancels Cup qualifying; title contenders to start 1-2-3-4

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP
3m

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes sixth pole by 0.032s

Live: Follow Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happens
MGP

Live: Follow Valencia MotoGP qualifying as it happens

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal
MGP

Alex Marquez closing on 2020 Repsol Honda MotoGP deal

Bagnaia hospitalised after bizarre practice crash
MGP

Bagnaia hospitalised after bizarre practice crash

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo stays on top in third practice
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo stays on top in third practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.