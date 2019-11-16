MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
By:
Co-author: Michaël Duforest
Nov 16, 2019, 4:16 PM

Johann Zarco would rather return to Moto2 than join Avintia Ducati in MotoGP, as he believes the latter option would be the "same mistake" as his 2019 move to KTM.

Ousted KTM rider Zarco was one of the names tipped to replace the retiring Jorge Lorenzo at the factory Honda team, having had an impressive two races on the year-old LCR RC213V in place of Takaaki Nakagami.

However, on Saturday Motorsport.com reported that Honda is close to signing up Moto2 champion Alex Marquez to join his brother Marc in the line-up for 2020.

Zarco has now been linked to a sensational move to Ducati for next year at the struggling satellite Avintia squad, with MotoGP promoters Dorna Sports seemingly involved with this.

When asked by Motorsport.com if Avintia was a team he was considering, Zarco replied: “No idea. I don’t think too much, and I let people work for me for this weekend.

“But, as I say, I want a good team with a good bike, and for me Avintia is not a top team."

Zarco reiterated that a spot at Honda remains his target, but explained that, should he miss out on that chance, he would instead look to take the 2020 Marc VDS Moto2 ride that would be vacated by Alex Marquez.

"For me, it would be a mistake to go there [to Avintia], it would be better to go back to Moto2," Zarco said. "If Marquez moves up, that means there is a spot with VDS.

"You need a balanced team that gives you the possibility to perform every weekend, and Avintia doesn't. I'm not criticising anyone, but I don't want to make the same mistake as two years ago when I signed with KTM.

"The bike wasn't performing, I stepped on it, I didn't make it perform. I'm not a genius, but I know that once I feel the feeling, I can be very strong."

Asked if he would accept a Ducati offer to run in the Valencia test next week, he said: "I think I would. But if they say 'take Rabat's Ducati and go for it', I say no. I stay at home and I prepare myself for Moto2."

About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto2
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Marc VDS Racing Shop Now , Avintia Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

