See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Practice report

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in FP1

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in FP1
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 9:54 AM

Fabio Quartararo dominated first practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, while fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales crashed and Jorge Lorenzo made his return to action.

Following the cancellation of last year’s British GP, Silverstone underwent a complete resurfacing ahead of the 2019 event, with Honda’s Marc Marquez setting pace on the new asphalt in the early stages.

The Honda rider established an early benchmark of 2m03.666s, which he soon improved to a 2m01.360s to go four tenths clear of the field.

Marquez continued to lower the benchmark, moving seven tenths clear of the rest with an effort of 2m01.037s after 15 minutes.

This time would be steadily chipped away at by both Quartararo and Vinales, with the latter getting to within 0.126s midway through before suffered a fast crash at Stowe corner.

He was unscathed and returned to the action in the latter stages to end up third-fastest, though some 0.740s behind Quartararo.

Marquez once again eked out a margin of four tenths with a 2m00.645s moments after Vinales’s crash, and was finally usurped by Quartararo, who came close to the outright lap record with a 1m59.952s with three minutes remaining.

The Petronas SRT rider came under no threat through to the chequered flag, with Marquez only marginally improving to end the session 0.586s adrift.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins leapt up to fourth after a steady start to the session, edging the Petronas bike of Franco Morbidelli and 2017 Silverstone race winner Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Next up was the second works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi in seventh, with home hero Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) heading Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) and Jack Miller (Pramac) in eighth spot.

Tito Rabat, who suffered a horror leg injury at Silverstone last year, was just 0.054s outside of the top 10 in 11th, leading Aprilia duo Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone.

Johann Zarco, who recently announced a shock departure from KTM at the end of the season, was best of the KTM runners in 15th ahead of Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira, who suffered a technical issue at the start of the session.

Honda’s Lorenzo brought up the rear of the field on his first MotoGP outing since breaking his back in a crash during FP1 at Assen. He ended up 4.4s down, having completed 16 laps.

Karel Abraham was the only other faller in the session, the Avintia rider also crashing at Stowe.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'59.952  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'00.538 0.586
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2'00.692 0.740
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.979 1.027
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'01.002 1.050
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'01.005 1.053
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'01.298 1.346
8 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'01.395 1.443
9 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'01.438 1.486
10 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'01.535 1.583
11 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 2'01.589 1.637
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'01.658 1.706
13 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2'01.810 1.858
14 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'01.852 1.90
15 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 2'01.860 1.908
16 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'01.865 1.913
17 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 2'02.028 2.076
18 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'02.062 2.110
19 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 2'02.192 2.240
20 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 2'02.557 2.605
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 2'03.058 3.106
22 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 2'04.354 4.402
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP2 Starts in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
15:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
14:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
15:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
15:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
10:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

