Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco Next / Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season
MotoGP News

“Saved” Catalan weekend “important” for Alex Marquez’s MotoGP future

Alex Marquez says he was able to “save” his Catalan MotoGP weekend after coming from last to 10th, which will be “important” for his future.

Lewis Duncan
By:
“Saved” Catalan weekend “important” for Alex Marquez’s MotoGP future
Listen to this article

Marquez had a heavy crash during FP4 on Saturday and suffered a mild concussion, which meant he couldn’t compete in qualifying.

Though he was cleared fit to ride in Sunday’s race, the LCR rider had to come from last on the grid but took the chequered flag in 10th.

With Marquez’s MotoGP future uncertain at LCR and Honda, he admits that every result now is “important” for him.

“Excellent, no. We are far from excellent,” he said of his race. I would put 6 [out of 10] on our race.

“It was good, not excellent. We saved the weekend more or less, we saved starting from the back of the grid.

“I was just trying to give my 100% every lap and just try to enjoy.

“That’s it. I tried to manage the soft rear tyre, which for me was the only choice I was planning on using for the race.

“HRC came to me asking 100 times if I was sure, Michelin, everybody.

“I was pretty sure because with the medium and hard it was impossible to ride the bike on the entry. It was the only point to have it. So we saved a really difficult weekend.

“Every result now is important for my future, for everything.

“As I said, I will try to keep going like this, try to keep improving the Honda and help the HRC factory.”

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda, Team LCR Honda

Alex Marquez, Team LCR Honda, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez’s LCR teammate Takaaki Nakagami was embroiled in the controversy in Barcelona after he triggered an accident involving Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia and Suzuki’s Alex Rins – the latter suffering a fractured left wrist.

Nakagami had to be kept in hospital overnight having hit Bagnaia’s bike with his face, but escaped injury.

The Japanese rider’s place at LCR is also under threat for 2023, with Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura in line to take his seat.

Jack Miller had been linked to Marquez’s LCR seat for next year, but is now set to join the factory KTM squad.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco
Previous article

Espargaro's last-lap Barcelona MotoGP blunder "a nice gift" – Zarco
Next article

Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season

Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Alex Marquez More from
Alex Marquez
Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Gresini announces Alex Marquez's signing for MotoGP 2023

Alex Marquez ‘never saw Marc so down’ after latest injury setback
MotoGP

Alex Marquez ‘never saw Marc so down’ after latest injury setback

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime
MotoGP

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Team LCR More from
Team LCR
Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins set to sign factory Honda contract to join LCR in MotoGP

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered Prime
MotoGP

Why Crutchlow's Honda days were already numbered

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.