MotoGP News

Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season

KTM has announced that Jack Miller will join the Austrian marque for the 2023 MotoGP season, replacing Miguel Oliveira.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Miller moves from Ducati to KTM for 2023 MotoGP season
Listen to this article

Miller has been linked to KTM’s factory squad since the French GP, with Alex Rins also confirming discussions with the marque following Suzuki’s shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the year.

In recent weeks Miller’s links to KTM have grown stronger, with the marque announcing his signing for 2023 on Thursday morning.

Oliveira confirmed last month that he had been offered a return to the Tech 3 squad for 2023 if he wanted to remain with KTM, as the marque looked to revamp its line-up.

The four-time MotoGP race winner refused this as an option, with Oliveira linked to a move to Ducati with Gresini in 2023.

“Having Jack alongside Brad in our team means we have another strong asset. I know him well, I know how he likes to work and what he can bring to the box,” Francesco Guidotti, KTM team manager, said.

“I believe his character and the way he will ride and push our KTM RC16 will help us a lot at this stage of our project. Like Brad, Jack is a pure racer: he will find the limits and the maximum of any condition and any package and still ‘go for it’ to get the result and that is quite a rare quality. The next two seasons will be exciting.”
“Of course we’ve known Jack since he made a boom with Aki and our Moto3 programme and it’s a big pleasure to bring a rider of his capabilities into our MotoGP structure,” Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director, added.

“He left us with a positive impression, and we’ve stayed in contact. Jack’s approach and attitude to racing are very similar to ours. I am very proud that he comes back Red Bull KTM again and he will be a great addition to our mission.”

Miller had been offered a ride with KTM back in 2019 to replace the outgoing Johann Zarco for 2020, when Miller’s own Ducati future appeared uncertain at Pramac when the Italian manufacturer tried to bring Jorge Lorenzo back.

The three-time MotoGP race winner will partner Brad Binder from 2023, who has a contract in place through to the end of 2024.

KTM is expected to further revise its line-up in 2023, with Pol Espargaro rumoured to return to Tech 3 – with which he made his MotoGP debut in 2014 when it fielded Yamahas – as Joan Mir looks set to take his place at Honda.

Last week ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Yamaha announced it had re-signed Fabio Quartararo to a new two-year deal.

The reigning world champion is the latest high-profile name to secure their 2023 future, following Aprilia’s announcement that it will retain both Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales through to the end of 2024.

Aprilia will join forces with RNF Racing in 2023 to field satellite bikes for the first time, leaving Yamaha with just its factory entry next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
