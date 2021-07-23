Tickets Subscribe
Ducati "needs to make a step" to fight for 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP News

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Reigning six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has responded to links to Petronas SRT in MotoGP in 2022, stating “never say never” despite having a multi-year Kawasaki WSBK deal.

Rea not ruling out potential MotoGP 2022 switch

Maverick Vinales’ decision to quit the factory Yamaha squad at the end of the current MotoGP season amid a strained relationship between both parties is set to open up at least one spot at SRT in 2022, with Franco Morbidelli the most likely option to replace him.

Should Valentino Rossi retire at the end of the year or move on to race his own VR46 Ducati – a possibility now as the alleged title sponsorship between Aramco and VR46 does not exist – SRT may need to find two riders for 2022.

Rea’s name has been mentioned alongside fellow WSBK riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Garrett Gerloff, both of whom ultimately penning new Yamaha deals in WSBK.

Having contested two races in 2012 with Honda as Casey Stoner’s injury replacement, Rea has had several offers to move to MotoGP full-time since but none good enough for him to turn his back on title-winning machinery with Kawasaki in WSBK.

Signing a new multi-year deal with Kawasaki in 2020, which the team confirmed at the time would encompass at least two seasons, Rea hasn’t ruled out the possibility of switching to MotoGP next year with SRT should the opportunity arise.

“Yeah, it’s always [in my mind],” the 34-year-old said at Assen on Thursday when asked if he still thought about a move to MotoGP.

“I mean I’m riding the best ever, I’m really in the peak of my riding/life balance, everything. So, never say never.”

When asked if winning a seventh title in WSBK this year would tempt him to MotoGP, he replied: “Never say never.”

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Garrett Gerloff, GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, Toprak Razgatlioglu, PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea also admitted he was “very surprised” that both Razgatlioglu and Gerloff elected to sign new WSBK deals instead of pursuing seats in MotoGP with SRT, noting he has “quite a strong opinion about it off the record”.

Gerloff – who stood in for the injured Morbidelli at Assen last month – says he didn’t have any offers to go to MotoGP before signing his new WSBK deal.

However, the door isn’t completely shut on the American racing in MotoGP in 2022 as his new WSBK deal to stay with Yamaha and its satellite GRT squad is said to have a clause that would allow him to exit the deal if a MotoGP offer does come his way.

“Well, I have no offer right now,” he said when asked why he wasn’t going to MotoGP.

“I didn’t have any offer. I mean, for sure it’s a difficult decision for the teams to have to make, but no, I had the [WSBK] offer from Yamaha and that was the only offer and I was more than happy to take it because I’ve been really happy with Yamaha and also really happy with GRT.

“So, for me as the only offer I was happy to take it.”

Ducati "needs to make a step" to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

Previous article

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

