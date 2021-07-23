Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"
MotoGP News

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

By:

Ducati “needs to make a step” with its 2021 MotoGP bike in order to fight for this year’s world championship, according to Francesco Bagnaia.

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

Ducati currently sits second in the manufacturers’ table, 17 points behind Yamaha, while three of its riders – Pramac’s Johann Zarco and factory team pair Bagnaia and Jack Miller – occupy three of the top four spots in the riders’ title.

Zarco is Quartararo’s nearest rival heading into the summer break, though is some 34 points adrift, while Bagnaia is third in the standings but with a gulf of 47 points to the Yamaha rider.

Bagnaia made a storming start to 2021, scoring podiums in three of the first four races, but crashed while leading at Mugello and was outside of the top four at Barcelona, Sachsenring and Assen.

The Italian’s form, however, is a marked improvement over his first two seasons, with his current haul of 109 points greater than his combined total from tough 2019 and 2020 seasons.

This point leaves him satisfied about the first nine races of his 2021 season, but concedes any hopes of fighting for the title rely on Ducati making a step forward with its bike in the second half of the year.

“Yeah, I’m happy just for that reason,” Bagnaia said reflecting on his season so far.

“But we need to make a step because if we want to fight for the title, or to have a chance to fight for the title we need to improve.

“I have to improve as a rider and the bike has to improve like the best bikes.

“So, we will have a lot of work to do.

“I will work a lot over the summer break to be prepared, to be more ready in Austria and I would like to speak a lot with the team to find something to help us, because at the moment Fabio and the Yamaha are a step ahead of us.”

Last week teammate Miller told Motorsport.com at a track day at Barcelona that he felt his double race-winning form in 2021 and Bagnaia’s consistency has done enough to vindicate Ducati’s decision to promote both of them to the factory squad this season.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"

Previous article

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

13 h
2
Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

3 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

22 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

1 h
5
Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

2 d
Latest news
Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

51m
Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"
Video Inside
MotoGP

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"

20 h
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Jul 22, 2021
Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Jul 21, 2021
Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP round cancelled for second year in a row

Jul 21, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected' 01:06
MotoGP
18 h

MotoGP: Zarco 'can't rest' even if 2021 'better than expected'

MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria 00:47
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch 00:44
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

MotoGP: KTM would back Petrucci in post-MotoGP rally switch

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria 00:40
MotoGP
Jul 20, 2021

Dani Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback in Austria

MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal' 00:40
MotoGP
Jul 5, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo says his 2021 Yamaha is 'like an animal'

More from
Lewis Duncan
Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"
Video Inside
MotoGP

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Francesco Bagnaia More from
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death Italian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP shouldn’t have raced after Dupasquier death

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1 Italian GP
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati Prime
MotoGP

How Bagnaia can do what his mentor couldn't at Ducati

Ducati Team More from
Ducati Team
Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right
MotoGP

Miller: Ducati’s 2021 MotoGP line-up change proven right

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on deals with VR46 and Gresini for 2022

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Trending Today

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR suspends pair of Hendrick Motorsports executives

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022 if Mercedes opts for Russell

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes had Verstappen all-clear before British GP celebrations

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes was "absolutely desperate" to perform in British GP

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban
Video Inside
Kart Kart

International Court of Appeal upholds Corberi’s 15-year kart ban

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s ‘personal’ attacks after British GP too much, says Wolff

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Jack Roush is passing his baton but has 'no retirement plans'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Prime

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday, Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as Oriol Puigdemont writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021

Latest news

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati “needs to make a step” to fight for 2021 MotoGP title

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco "can't rest" even if 2021 "better than expected"

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “didn’t expect” MotoGP rivals to make the gains they have in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.