Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

Champion Marc Marquez's FP2 programme was slightly delayed because his team mistakenly put on a hard rear tyre at the start of the session, but he swiftly took the lead when he rejoined with a soft rear.

He held a sizeable gap in the first half of the session before Ducati factory rider Danilo Petrucci managed to go slightly faster with a 1m45.686s.

Petrucci stayed ahead until the dying stages when first his teammate Andrea Dovizioso outpaced him by seven hundredths, before Maverick Vinales went half a second quicker.

But then Vinales's top time was smashed by Quartararo as the session ended, the Frenchman setting a 1m44.764s before going off into the gravel at Turn 1.

Behind Vinales and Marquez, Dovizioso was the top Ducati in fourth but over six tenths slower than Quartararo.

Vinales' teammate Valentino Rossi left his fast lap dangerously late and had time for a single flyer but was able to snatch fifth, with Franco Morbidelli bringing a fourth Yamaha into the top six.

Pramac's Jack Miller led the works Ducati of Petrucci in seventh, despite the former's session ending in a crash at Turn 9.

Joan Mir was ninth as both he and 11th-placed Suzuki teammate Alex Rins, who doesn't have an automatic Q2 spot at the moment, had off-track excursions but stayed on their respective bikes.

Aleix Espargaro put his Aprilia 10th, beating Rins by 0.009s.

Marquez was the only Honda in the top 10 with Cal Crutchlow, Takaaki Nakagami and Jorge Lorenzo only taking 12th, 15th and 17th respectively.

Tech 3 KTM rider Miguel Oliveira suffered a fast crash at Turn 12, the Portuguese rider winded but able to walk away from the accident.