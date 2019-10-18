MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury

shares
comments
Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury
By:
Oct 18, 2019, 9:22 AM

Jorge Lorenzo said that FP2 for MotoGP's Japanese Grand Prix has been his best session since he got injured at Assen, as he reverted to a chassis he used back in May.

Lorenzo's already difficult debut season with Honda took a turn for the worse when he got injured at Assen and was forced to spend four races on the sidelines.

He hasn't finished higher than 14th since his return, and has been regularly towards the back of the field in most sessions.

At Motegi, Lorenzo made small progress by ending Friday 17th, finishing ahead of six riders, although still nearly two seconds off the benchmark.

Lorenzo attributed that progress to a decision to revert to a chassis he last used at Le Mans.

"After Thailand I opted to return to the previous chassis, which I took to Le Mans. I would say it was the best session since I was injured at Assen," Lorenzo said.

"The problem was not being able to improve on the soft tyre, I only cut four tenths of a second.

"I'm a little closer and when the fastest ones pass me I can keep their wheel a little more. The main thing now is to improve the vibrations in the front."

Lorenzo added, however, that it would take a "miracle" to find a real breakthrough in 2019 as there are no new things that he can try this year.

"The reality is that there is nothing new, so we have to deal with the old. The only thing we can do is try things we've tried before, there's nothing new.

"To find the key would be a miracle, it's about small things."

His teammate Marc Marquez, who sealed the 2019 title in Thailand, was third on Friday, which he said was more difficult than usual as he suggested Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales had an edge.

"On the first lap I already had a scare, so we came back to reality soon. It wasn't the best day, especially the second practice, but at least we're there," explained the Honda rider.

"In the second practice we got a bit caught up with the things we tried, but we have to keep working to be with the Yamaha.

"The two fastest here are Yamaha. The level is being set by Fabio and Maverick, and when there are two who are going fast you try hard to be with them.

"With new tyres Yamaha goes very fast. Valentino [Rossi] and [Franco] Morbidelli also show a lot of capacity for improvement when they fit new tyres."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

Previous article

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now , Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
51 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
02:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
07:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
02:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
06:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
07:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
07:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
01:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
07:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

2
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

3
Formula 1

Vettel: Only real chequered flag should end races

1h
4
MotoGP

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

3h
5
Formula 1

Abiteboul: 2019 "by far the most difficult season" for me

38m

Latest videos

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury
MGP

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2
MGP

Motegi MotoGP: Quartararo beats Vinales in FP2

Motegi MotoGP: Vinales leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP1
MGP

Motegi MotoGP: Vinales leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP1

Marquez doesn't care "faster" Honda is harder to ride
MGP

Marquez doesn't care "faster" Honda is harder to ride

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha
MGP

Zarco: Honda deal has closed the door at Yamaha

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.