MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

shares
comments
Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes
Sep 19, 2019, 8:49 AM

Franco Morbidelli believes his Petronas Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo is only saying he still has a lot to learn in MotoGP to make his rivals “a little afraid”.

Quartararo fended off reigning world champion Marc Marquez for most of the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix last weekend, with the Honda rider eventually getting through on the final tour to deny him a maiden victory.

The French rookie said his battle with Marquez was “the best moment of my life”, and suggested he was able to learn a lot from it.

However, teammate Morbidelli believes Quartararo “has little to learn”, and is believes he is deliberately duping his rivals into believing there is more to come from him.

“These are the things you say when you are young to scare your opponents a bit,” he said.

“From Valentino [Rossi] I could learn some things related to this occasion, but I don’t know if they could be useful on other occasions.

“But in my opinion Fabio has little to learn in MotoGP: he is flying, he’s stronger than everyone, so he has little to learn.

“He is first on every lap: what is there [left] to learn? How to be half a lap ahead of everyone?

“In my opinion it’s more of a [strategic] move to make his rivals think he can improve even more. It’s a bit of a tactic, because now Fabio has little to learn.

“Then again, maybe it’s true and at the next race he will be half a lap ahead of everyone.”

Read Also:

Morbidelli struggled to match the pace of Quartararo at Misano, and ended up just a tenth behind the works Yamaha of mentor Valentino Rossi in fifth at the chequered flag.

After several mistakes while battling Rossi, Morbidelli tried to reclaim fourth late on, but admits he “couldn’t fool” him.

"It was a positive race,” Morbidelli said. “I matched my best result of all time on this track between Moto2 and MotoGP, so I am happy with this.

“The feeling in the race was not great, so I had to keep a margin for a moment: I closed the front a couple of times and didn’t want to waste everything then.

"At that point I had to slow down a bit, but Valentino took me back and we had a good fight in the final laps.

“But I couldn't fool him, because he was very fast. It was a positive weekend in the end.”

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez

Previous article

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Franco Morbidelli , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
22 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
00:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
04:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

38m
3
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

4
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

11m
5
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

Latest videos

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

Latest news

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals
MGP

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez
MGP

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him
MGP

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down
MGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season
MGP

KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.