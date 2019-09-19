MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
10 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"

shares
comments
Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 12:32 PM

Ousted KTM MotoGP rider Johann Zarco says his “heart was ripped out” by the Austrian manufacturer’s decision to drop him with immediate effect this week.

Six-time MotoGP podium finisher Zarco was already on his way out of KTM, after he requested to have his two-year deal with the team terminated last month amid a woeful debut campaign aboard the RC16.

Enjoying his strongest weekend of the year with an eighth-place in qualifying and 11th in the San Marino Grand Prix, KTM made the shock announcement it would be dropping him from its line-up in favour of test rider Mika Kallio with six races remaining.

Read Also:

Speaking to Canal+ for the first time since the announcement, Zarco says KTM “cut me off a little bit” with its decision and admits he was “shocked” at first.

“I found out on Tuesday,” Zarco said at Aragon asked when he was made aware of KTM’s decision. “Now I'm in the paddock, I have things to get back. I'm not going to stay until the race, I'm going home early to train.

“It feels weird. 10 years of grand prix [racing] and now I was told, 'No, you don't finish the season' – even though I decided during the summer not to do next year with KTM.

“I tried to anticipate to give myself a chance to bounce back, but they cut me off a little bit.

“Not finishing is weird, something was ripped out of my stomach a little bit, my heart was ripped out, I don't know… It's not easy to digest.

“I was a little shocked at first, and when the days go by, it's like everything else, you accept it better and move on."

Zarco’s options for next year are limited, with virtually all MotoGP seats and top Moto2 seats – where he was a champion in 2015 and ’16 – gone.

He has expressed a desire to take on a role as a test rider in the premier class, and has been linked to a return to Yamaha at its European test team in place of former Tech 3 teammate Jonas Folger.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, KTM stated “developments and on-going work mean that priorities have been aligned”, suggesting this decision was taken to stop Zarco from taking any secrets with him.

When asked about his future plans, he replied: “A lot of options, maybe not, but I give the priority to MotoGP. I am currently in good shape to ride fast in MotoGP and I have to use that [in this] moment.

“I am in a MotoGP period and I want to do everything I can to be here and fight at the top. I'm dreaming about this, so right now I'm chasing after these dreams."

Read Also:

Next article
Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

Previous article

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
18 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
00:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
04:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
05:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
05:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
00:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
04:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

1h
2
Formula 1

Kubica to leave Williams after 2019

59m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

2h
4
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's speed should warrant indefinite F1 stay - Sainz

34m
5
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

Latest news

Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"
MGP

Zarco: Early KTM split "ripped my heart out"

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals
MGP

Morbidelli: Quartararo is trying to "scare" rivals

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez
MGP

Quartararo can fight for 2020 MotoGP title - Marquez

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him
MGP

Petrucci convinced weight disparity is hurting him

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down
MGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.