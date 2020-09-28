Morbidelli led the first eight laps of the Barcelona race from pole on his Petronas Yamaha before being passed by teammate and eventual winner Fabio Quartararo on lap nine.

The Italian would make a mistake at the first corner under braking on lap 14, which cost him two seconds and dropped him to third, before tyre wear eventually allowed the Suzuki duo of Joan Mir and Alex Rins to push him down to fourth.

“I am angry for this fourth place, and this is positive because it means we are on a great, great level,” Morbidelli said.

“I had a wonderful start and maybe I pushed a bit too much and I wore out the tyres a bit too much and I wasn’t ready to fight when Fabio arrived.

“So, when I was behind him I was losing a little bit in the straight, and to catch up I had to risk a lot in braking and I made a mistake.

“I almost crashed into him, so I needed to go straight and wide and I lost two seconds, which are the ones that make me lose the podium.

“So, I am angry for this mistake but I need to be happy overall about the overall weekend.”