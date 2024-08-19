All Series

MotoGP

Dovizioso to test Yamaha MotoGP bike in Misano this week

The former Ducati star will return to action this week to assist Yamaha in recovering from its struggles in MotoGP

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Yamaha

Fifteen-time MotoGP race winner Andrea Dovizioso will ride the Yamaha M1 in this week's private test at Misano, replacing the injured Cal Crutchlow.

Dovizioso, absent from the limelight since retiring from racing at the end of 2022, will help Yamaha develop its beleaguered MotoGP bike in a two-day test at the Italian circuit on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dovizioso will replace Yamaha's designated test rider Cal Crutchlow, who remains out of action due to complications from a hand injury he sustained earlier in the year.

The Italian rider, who finished runner-up in the championship to then-Honda rider Marc Marquez for three consecutive seasons between 2017-19, has already completed a 'preliminary test' to acclimate himself with the current version of M1.

"I am sorry that Cal is still not well, and I hope he recovers quickly," he said.

"Having said that, I am happy and excited to have the chance to get on a MotoGP bike again, and I would like to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. I hope I will be able to make my contribution to the development of the bike."

Although best known for his eight-year stint with Ducati, where he cemented his position as one of the best riders of the 2010s, Dovizioso spent the last one-and-a-half years of his MotoGP career riding the M1 at the now-defunct Petronas SRT team in 2021-22.

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the Italian struggled to adapt to the M1 at a time when it was one of the best bikes on the grid, failing to muster a single top-10 finish.

Yamaha will be hoping to tap into his experience and expertise, having played a key role in turning the Ducati into a race-winner in the mid-2010s.

"We all wish Cal a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on track soon with our test team," said Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli.

"However, in the meantime, we can't afford to be idle. We are therefore delighted to confirm that Andrea has agreed to fill in for Cal and take on the role of the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test rider at the private Misano test.

"Andrea and Yamaha have had a close relationship for many years. Dovi is a highly skilled and precise rider who also has a clear understanding of the technical side of MotoGP.

"Furthermore, besides his experience in the MotoGP championship, he is also familiar with Yamaha's MotoGP Project, so we are greatly looking forward to continuing our partnership with him. We think he will help us collect valuable data and give us good feedback."

Race riders Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will also be testing new parts on the M1, having flown straight from Spielberg after the Austrian GP, where Yamaha suffered its first non-points finish in over two years.

