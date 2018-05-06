Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Spanish GPMotoGPSpanish GPMore events
MotoGP Spanish GP Race report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, Pedrosa and Ducati duo in big crash

0 shares
Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, Pedrosa and Ducati duo in big crash
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team, Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Hafizh Syahrin, Monster Yamaha Tech 3
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Get alerts
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
06/05/2018 12:53

Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated the MotoGP race at Jerez, as teammate Dani Pedrosa and Ducati works riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo came together in a huge crash.

With Marquez breaking away out front, Dovizioso and Lorenzo were battling for second place towards the closing stages of the race, with the incident triggered by the Italian diving down the inside of Lorenzo at the Turn 6 right-hander.

He looked to have completed the pass but ran wide, with Lorenzo cutting back to the inside to retake position.

Yet as Lorenzo moved to the right, he clashed with the Honda of Pedrosa, who had tried to pass the battling Ducatis in one fell swoop.

The contact threw Pedrosa high into the air off his bike and sent Lorenzo's GP18 right into the path of Dovizioso, with all three retiring on the spot but managing to walk away seemingly unhurt.

Lorenzo had been the only frontrunner to pick the soft front tyre, and used it to great effect initially, making a lightning getaway from fourth to lead into Turn 1.

He kept Pedrosa at bay in the early going, and then fought off Marquez for several laps after the reigning champion had slid down the inside of his teammate at the fast Turn 11 right-hander.

By lap eight, however, Lorenzo's defensive resolve weakened, and he finally ceded the lead to Marquez – while, right behind them, Dovizioso worked his way past Pedrosa.

The top four, having already broken away from the rest of the pack, remained close for a couple of more laps, but Marquez soon began to stretch his legs, undeterred by a massive slide through the gravel at Turn 12, left there by Tom Luthi's crash.

As the leader began to disappear into the distance, Dovizioso was growing impatient behind Lorenzo and had to back out of a move at the final corner that briefly dropped him behind Pedrosa.

When all three were collected by the crash later on, Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco was promoted into a comfortable second, despite having seemingly struggled in the early going.

He finished five seconds behind Marquez, who showboated through much of the final lap.

The incident also meant that the four-bike group of Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi were suddenly battling for third – with Iannone finally coming out on top.

The Suzuki rider, whose teammate Alex Rins crashed out of fifth at Turn 11 early on, finished a few tenths ahead of Petrucci and Rossi to clinch his second consecutive third-place finish.

Behind Miller, Vinales worked his way past Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista to claim a seventh-place finish, having dropped well outside of the top 10 in the initial running.

Marc VDS Honda rookie Franco Morbidelli posted his best MotoGP finish yet in ninth, while wildcard Mika Kallio, running a KTM 2019 prototype, was 10th ahead of the marque's regular rider Pol Espargaro.

Poleman Cal Crutchlow dropped back to fourth with a slow getaway, and the LCR Honda rider held that position until he fell at the Turn 1 right-hander, retiring from a second consecutive grand prix.

Nieto Ducati's Karel Abraham crashed at the same corner later on, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro had pulled up shortly after the start with what looked like a mechanical problem.

Race results

Pos.#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 25 41'39.678  
2 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 25 41'44.919 5.241
3 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 25 41'47.892 8.214
4 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 25 41'48.295 8.617
5 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 25 41'48.421 8.743
6 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 25 41'49.446 9.768
7 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 25 41'53.221 13.543
8 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 25 41'53.754 14.076
9 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 25 41'56.500 16.822
10 36 finland Mika Kallio  KTM 25 41'59.083 19.405
11 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 25 42'00.827 21.149
12 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 25 42'00.852 21.174
13 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 25 42'01.443 21.765
14 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 25 42'01.781 22.103
15 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 25 42'16.433 36.755
16 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 25 42'21.539 41.861
17 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 25 42'28.919 49.241
18 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 24 42'22.308 1 lap
Ret 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 17 28'18.684 8 laps
Ret 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 17 28'18.820 8 laps
Ret 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 17 28'19.015 8 laps
Ret 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 16 27'18.708 9 laps
Ret 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 11 18'35.074 14 laps
Ret 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 5 8'23.946 20 laps
Ret 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 0    

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Track Circuito de Jerez
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso , Jorge Lorenzo , Dani Pedrosa , Marc Marquez , Andrea Iannone , Johann Zarco
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Spanish GPMotoGPSpanish GPMore events