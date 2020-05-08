MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
173 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
195 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Iannone CAS verdict could come before season starts

shares
comments
Iannone CAS verdict could come before season starts
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes
May 8, 2020, 9:53 AM

Andrea Iannone's lawyer has stated he is "confident" that a verdict on the Italian MotoGP rider's appeal against his 18-month doping ban can be achieved by July, when the season is due to begin.

Aprilia rider Iannone was handed the ban at the start of April after testing positive for an anabolic steroid during last year's Malaysian Grand Prix, but has always maintained his innocence and vowed to fight the judgement in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Italian's lawyer Antonio de Rensis revealed Iannone's appeal will be filed early next week, and says it's possible a verdict could be reached in as little as two months should CAS decide that there is no need for an additional hearing.

MotoGP promoter Dorna on Thursday unveiled plans to get the season up and running in Jerez with a pair of races on July 19 and July 26, raising the prospect that Iannone could be back in action by the time the campaign commences.

"By Monday or Tuesday of next week at the latest we will lodge an appeal to CAS with the grounds for the first-instance judgement," de Rensis told Sky Italia.

"We will certainly file the appeal by May 15, at which point the FIM has 20 days to respond to our arguments. After that, the CAS judges take the files in hand and if they establish that there is no need for a hearing, I trust that in two months we can reach a decision.

"If CAS should decide for a hearing, there would be a delay, but not by much more than a month, a month and a half at worst. But, given the grounds, I believe they can decide based on the documents without calling a hearing.

"In the best-case scenario at the end of July we could have a ruling, in the worst case immediately after the summer. In short, we trust that by the time the championship will probably start, Andrea has already had the final ruling."

Read Also:

De Rensis added that given the FIM's own ruling stated that Iannone's positive test came as the result of eating contaminated meat consumed in a hotel at Sepang, he believes his client deserves to be "totally acquitted".

He explained: "There is a point on page 15 which, in our opinion, should determine the conclusion of the trial with an acquittal because the judges, and I quote, 'also take note of the statements in the documents submitted by the rider concerning the high-class hotels where the rider ate his meals and where no contaminated food is expected to be found. It follows that the rider's diet depended on the food available in the hotels and he did not have many other choices for meals.'

"You have to tell me, in front of these words of the judges, how you can give someone an 18-month suspension. They say that he did what he had to do, he had no other option to eat."

Related video

Next article
The unanswered problems blocking MotoGP’s return

Previous article

The unanswered problems blocking MotoGP’s return
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Czech GP

Czech GP

6 Aug - 9 Aug
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 won't be "handing out candy" to teams or races

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 could lose "an awful lot of teams" - Williams

52m
3
Formula 1

When Coulthard escaped a plane crash, then scored a podium

4
Supercars

Holden Revival added to Bathurst International

5
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Iannone CAS verdict could come before season starts
MGP

Iannone CAS verdict could come before season starts

The unanswered problems blocking MotoGP’s return
MGP

The unanswered problems blocking MotoGP’s return

Podcast: The next steps in securing Rossi’s MotoGP future
MGP

Podcast: The next steps in securing Rossi’s MotoGP future

Valentino Rossi’s F1 tests: The times a MotoGP legend drove for Ferrari
MGP

Valentino Rossi’s F1 tests: The times a MotoGP legend drove for Ferrari

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history
MGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
10 Sep - 13 Sep
Tickets
25 Sep - 27 Sep
Tickets
2 Oct - 4 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.