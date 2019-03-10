Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Hamilton "building up" towards "dream" MotoGP test

shares
comments
Hamilton
By:
43m ago

Reigning Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he is “building up” towards a “dream” first MotoGP test, accepting he first needs more mileage on a racing bike.

Monster Energy, which sponsors Hamilton as well as the Yamaha MotoGP factory team, is pushing for a ride swap between him and seven-time premier-class champion Valentino Rossi – but Mercedes F1 sponsor Petronas also has its sights on a MotoGP test for Hamilton.

Hamilton was in attendance for qualifying for MotoGP's opening round of 2019 in Qatar as a guest of the Petronas-backed SRT Yamaha team, and has joked he may “nag Petronas to give me a ride on one of their bikes”.

Asked whether a MotoGP run was indeed a goal of his, Hamilton told motogp.com: “100 percent I'm going to ride one, I'm building up to it.

“I need more days [on a bike] firstly because I've only had two-and-a-half kind of days on the track, but eventually I'd love to try a MotoGP bike. That's the dream.

“I watch it every weekend it's on. Even when I'm on a grand prix weekend, I'm jumping out of my meetings before and after [F1] qualifying so I can watch the qualifying here.”

Hamilton trialled a Yamaha World Superbike R1 machine in a two-day test at Jerez last year, riding alongside works riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes.

Embedded within the Petronas SRT team this weekend in Qatar, he was seen sitting in on a post-qualifying debrief for its rider Franco Morbidelli.

“To meet Lewis was a great experience for me,” Morbidelli said. “I enjoyed a lot, and I was very surprised to see how he is as a person – he's a great person, very humble, very interested in this sport, very passionate.

“He did many questions about riding, about how is the bike, what you do here, what you do there, how the tyre consumption is.

“It was just nice, and it was a pity to not have enough time to speak more with him. But I enjoyed the moment, and I hope he enjoyed as well to live this moment inside the pitbox and to see how the two-wheel riders act.”

Morbidelli's teammate Fabio Quartararo, who qualified fifth on his MotoGP debut, said meeting his “F1 idol” Hamilton contributed to what was “one of the most beautiful days of my career”.

Additional reporting by Khodr Rawi

Slider
List

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
1/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
2/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
3/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
4/11

Photo by: Uncredited

John McPhee, Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

John McPhee, Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
5/11

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
6/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
7/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
8/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Datuk Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lewis Hamilton, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna

Datuk Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lewis Hamilton, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna
9/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Datuk Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lewis Hamilton, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna

Datuk Razlan Razali, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Lewis Hamilton, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna
10/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Lewis Hamilton, Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
11/11

Photo by: Petronas Motorsports

Next article
Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely

Previous article

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Franco Morbidelli , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton "building up" towards "dream" MotoGP test Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Hamilton "building up" towards "dream" MotoGP test

43m ago
A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death Article
IndyCar

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

Verstappen: Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Different" Honda has delivered on every promise

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

17h ago
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964 02:01
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964

Mar 4, 2019

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now

News in depth
Hamilton
MotoGP

Hamilton "building up" towards "dream" MotoGP test

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely
MotoGP

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely

Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'
MotoGP

Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.