Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely

shares
comments
Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely
By:
1h ago

Valentino Rossi says there is very little chance of making progress from his disappointing 14th on grid for the MotoGP season opening Qatar Grand Prix.

The Yamaha rider was fastest in opening practice at Losail on Friday, but has struggled in sessions run in the evening - which is when Sunday's race will be held.

He said his problems went beyond a lack of outright speed and that very high tyre wear was going to limit his chances of moving forward in the race.

"In the night I have a problem with the front tyre," said Rossi.

"We are in trouble because I am quite slow, and I don't have a good feeling on the front, and we also damage the tyre.

"It will be hard, it will be difficult.

"In general, I had a lot of problems at the front: I ruined the tyre and in the evening we're in more trouble.

"We have improved the situation a bit, but it's not enough, so it will be a difficult race, because I must start far back and on race pace we're in trouble with the used tyre."

Rossi underlined that "usually from 10th place it starts to get difficult" to make progress up the order even on a quick bike.

"But it's one thing if you are quick, but you make a mistake [in qualifying]," he added. "My pace is not fast, so it will be hard."

While Rossi struggled, his teammate Maverick Vinales swept to pole position ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez.

"We are working in a good way," said Vinales.

"I think Yamaha understands my riding style really well. Straight away I feel really good.

"We're going to try to be very smart and be ready to fight at the end of the race.

"I feel much better inside the team. We made a really good plan, especially for this weekend.

"When I feel good, I can push and I can bring the bike to its best."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'

Previous article

Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Red zone: trending stories

Hong Kong E-Prix: Bird wins but faces crash investigation Hong Kong E-prix
Formula E / Race report

Hong Kong E-Prix: Bird wins but faces crash investigation

28m ago
Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely Article
MotoGP

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death Article
IndyCar

A.J. Foyt loses shoe in latest brush with death

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP 00:47
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Qatar GP

15h ago
Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964 02:01
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: Onboard with Mike Hailwood at Spa Francorchamps 1964

Mar 4, 2019

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now

News in depth
Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely
MotoGP

Rossi: Poor race pace means Qatar comeback unlikely

Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'
MotoGP

Petrucci admits losing Marquez's 'cat and mouse game'

Lorenzo
MotoGP

Lorenzo "in pain everywhere" after Qatar crashes

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.