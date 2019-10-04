MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
10 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

shares
comments
Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 3:53 PM

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has explained the reasoning behind his impending split with crew chief Silvano Galbusera.

Speaking ahead of the Thai Grand Prix, Rossi confirmed that Galbusera would be stepping aside at the end of 2020, giving up his role as Rossi's crew chief to work with the Yamaha test team instead.

David Munoz, who oversaw Sky VR46 rider Francesco Bagnaia's run to the Moto2 title last year, will be Galbusera's replacement.

"After the Misano race, we spoke together with Silvano, because we wanted to try to do something to be stronger," Rossi said.

"Silvano wanted to continue to work for Yamaha, but also he wanted to try something with a bit less stress and with less days out of Italy. At the same time, also Yamaha wanted to try to make the test team stronger for next year, to improve the work in Europe.

"Sincerely, I didn't expect [it] in the beginning, but speaking together we decided to change, so Silvano will go to the test team next year, and I will have another chief mechanic, that is coming from our team in Moto2.

"I know him very well, I follow the team very well and last year he did a very good job with Pecco [Bagnaia]. I like the way that he managed at the end of the season, when there was a lot of pressure and Pecco was a little bit nervous to lose the championship with [Miguel] Oliveira."

Rossi is winless since the 2017 race at Assen, and has managed just two podium appearances this season - fewer than both factory teammate Maverick Vinales and Petronas Yamaha rookie star Fabio Quartararo.

The Italian admitted he and Galbusera have been "a little bit stuck", and hoped new arrival Munoz can bring fresh ideas and make an impact despite his lack of prior MotoGP experience.

Galbusera, for his part, looks likely to be working with KTM outcast Johann Zarco next year, with Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis having confirmed that the manufacturer has made an offer to Zarco.

Read Also:

Galbusera had worked with Rossi since 2014, after the seven-time MotoGP champion had split with long-time crew chief Jeremy Burgess.

"It was different with Jeremy, it was much more difficult, also because we had really been together for 15 years," Rossi recalled.

"It seemed to me that he didn't have much motivation anymore and I saw him a little tired.

"It's different with Silvano, but it's always difficult because, in addition to the professional relationship, after many years you also get attached [to one another].

"But I know he'll cheer for us even if he works with the test team."

Next article
Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

Previous article

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

2
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

3
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

4
Formula 1

F1 insists "no serious discussions" with new teams

5
MotoGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

57m

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split
MGP

Rossi names reasons behind Galbusera split

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap
MGP

Crutchlow: Honda has "embarrassing" out-lap handicap

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash
MGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash
MGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.