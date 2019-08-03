MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Qualifying report

Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole by 2.5s

shares
comments
Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole by 2.5s
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 1:05 PM

Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez took a sensational Czech Grand Prix pole position by 2.5 seconds at a drying Brno circuit after a controversial run-in with Alex Rins.

After tackling their first runs on wets in Q2, several riders switched to slicks during the mid-session lull.

Coming out of Q1, the KTMs of Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro held a shock 1-2 early on and they were two of few riders that stayed on wets until the end.

Their decision seemed to have paid off as it started to rain again during the final few minutes.

But Honda rider Marquez mastered the conditions and, despite running on slicks, he made two massive improvements in a row, ending the session with a 2m02.753s while the rest of the field couldn't break the 2m05s barrier.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was another rider able to improve on slicks but his qualifying ended in a crash at Turn 14, but not before he secured second.

Zarco held on to a sensational third on his first Q2 appearance of the season with his teammate Espargaro taking fifth, sandwiching Andrea Dovizioso's Ducati.

Rins qualified sixth after the Suzuki rider was involved in a controversial incident with Marquez.

Read Also:

On their in-lap after their first runs, Rins aggressively overtook Marquez - the Honda rider came back just before both of them pitted, and then slightly nudged Rins' bike as they were running side-by-side in the pits.

Valentino Rossi did not switch to slicks in the end and was seventh, best of the Yamahas, followed by Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) and Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha).

LCR rider Cal Crutchlow was the second-best Honda in 11th, 4.3s slower than Marquez, as Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) qualified 12th and last of the Q2 runners.

Q1: Zarco leads shock KTM 1-2

Zarco reached the second part of qualifying for the first time in 2019, as he and KTM teammate Espargaro locked out the top two spots.

It was Espargaro leading the way early on with a 2m05.344s, with Zarco and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac) trading second place between them.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) temporarily moved ahead of both KTMs a few seconds before the chequered flag but Espargaro responded immediately.

Zarco then beat his teammate's time by 0.02s to top the session with a 2m05.033s.

Nakagami was best of the rest, beating Bagnaia by two hundredths of a second, and will head up the fifth row of the grid in 13th place.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli, who impressed in the wet FP3 and FP4 sessions, will start the Czech GP from 15th, ahead of Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira.

Repsol Honda rider Stefan Bradl only secured 17th on the grid ahead of the top Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro and Suzuki's Joan Mir.

Local rider Karel Abraham (Avintia Ducati) will start his home grand prix from 20th.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 2'02.753  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'05.277 2.524
3 5 France Johann Zarco KTM 2'05.351 2.598
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2'05.590 2.837
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 2'05.710 2.957
6 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'06.172 3.419
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 2'06.233 3.480
8 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'06.457 3.704
9 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2'06.626 3.873
10 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 2'06.648 3.895
11 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'07.123 4.370
12 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'09.404 6.651
View full results
Next article
Brno MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Previous article

Brno MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Next article

Rins: Marquez has "no respect" for other riders

Rins: Marquez has "no respect" for other riders
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Sub-event Q2
Author David Gruz

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.