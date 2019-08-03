MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Rins: Marquez has "no respect" for other riders

shares
comments
Rins: Marquez has "no respect" for other riders
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 2:32 PM

Alex Rins has accused reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of having "no respect" for his rivals after their run-in during Czech Grand Prix qualifying at Brno.

Marquez and Rins met on track early in Q2 when the former ran wide at Turn 5 while being shadowed by Jack Miller's Pramac Ducati and Rins' Suzuki.

While Miller moved ahead of Marquez without drama, the Honda rider did not allow Rins to pass, and the pair almost came to blows in Turn 7 as Rins tried to force his way up the inside.

Marquez stuck to Rins' tail and then repassed the Suzuki by braking late into Turn 13 before both ducked into the pits, at which point Marquez slowed to allow Rins to pass and gently nudged his countryman as the two ran side-by-side in the pitlane.

The championship leader went on to qualify on pole by a crushing margin of 2.5 seconds on a drying track using slick tyres, while Rins was sixth-fastest.

Read Also:

Recalling what happened with Marquez on track, Rins said: "It’s a tricky thing, no? Because for sure he’s now one step ahead of everybody. He put the slick tyre on and he was super-fast.

"But I think he has no respect for the other riders. He is riding on his way.

"On Turn 5, he went a bit wide, and behind him was Miller and me. When we went wide, he looked behind and he saw Jack and me. Jack passed him, but he went [back] into the [racing] line. And sincerely, he disturbed me.

"I was pushing, I was not super-fast but I was pushing, so on the next left corner [Turn 7] I tried to do my line, he opened a bit the door, I go in. I touch him but I think it’s his fault, if he is riding slow he needs to open the door and that’s it, no?

"Then on the last corner he braked super-hard to overtake me. Nothing more. Entering the box, what happened was I was in front of him and I go straight and he has no space to go by my side. If I was him, I [would be] cutting the gas, and it’s [straight to the] boxes, no?"

Asked if he felt Marquez was trying to intimidate him, Rins replied: "Can be, yes, because it’s not the first time. Everybody knows Marquez, and everybody knows he has an incredible talent.

"But also what happened in FP1 with [Maverick] Vinales was more or less the same. Marc loves to play this game and try and get in the head of his rivals. But in my case, I’m very calm."

He added: "For sure if I am fighting for the world championship with him, I would try to do something [to play with him], but he’s 80 points in front of me. Maybe he’s scared, I don’t know!"

Marquez had the opportunity to respond to Rins' accusations in the post-qualifying press conference, but downplayed the conflict between the pair.

“I went wide at Turn 5 and then Jack overtook me, because I checked behind and I only saw Jack," he said. "And then I tried to follow Jack because I know he had good pace on wet tyres in FP4.

"And then at Turn 7 I went a little bit too wide, there was a small space but enough and [Rins] overtook me with contact, but this is racing.

"The funny thing was when we go in the box, there was tyres there and I didn't have the space because he was going on that way – I don't know if it was intentional or not.

"But then just for me it was not important. I lose zero time [thinking about] this kind of thing."

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole by 2.5s

Previous article

Brno MotoGP: Marquez takes sensational pole by 2.5s

Next article

Quartararo: Marquez qualifying battle like Moto3 vs MotoGP

Quartararo: Marquez qualifying battle like Moto3 vs MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Alex Rins
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.