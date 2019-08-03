MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP set for largest-ever calendar in 2020

shares
comments
MotoGP set for largest-ever calendar in 2020
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 9:59 AM

MotoGP is set for an expanded 20-race calendar in 2020, with the returning Finnish Grand Prix joining the existing 19 races for next season.

A draft 2020 calendar is expected to be circulated among teams in the coming days, and while it is not final, it is set to be the longest in the world championship's history.

Having originally been expected to join the calendar in 2018 before delays in its construction, the KymiRing facility is finally set to host the first Finnish GP since 1982 next year.

A first test at the track, which is located around 110km to the north-east of capital city Helsinki, will take place on August 29-30 ahead of its first MotoGP race in the summer of 2020.

With none of the current 19 venues expected to be dropped for next year, a slight calendar reshuffle is expected to take place.

Most notably, the Catalan GP at Barcelona is likely to move earlier in the season from its current mid-June slot.

The traditional Asian triple-header, which comprises the Japanese, Australian and Malaysian GPs, is set to be split into a pair of double-headers, with the Motegi race falling a week after the Thai round in Buriram, followed by a week's break prior to Phillip Island and Sepang.

So far only two dates have been confirmed: the German GP at the Sachsenring on June 21 and the Dutch TT at Assen on June 28, with those two races swapping places on the calendar.

Fears that this year's Czech GP is set to be the last appear unfounded, with Brno now likely to see out its current contract - although its future beyond 2020 remains in doubt.

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Johann Zarco, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Brno MotoGP: Marquez tops wet FP3, Guintoli shines

Previous article

Brno MotoGP: Marquez tops wet FP3, Guintoli shines

Next article

Brno MotoGP qualifying as it happened

Brno MotoGP qualifying as it happened
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Oriol Puigdemont

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
09:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
14:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
09:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
13:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
14:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
14:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
09:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
13:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.