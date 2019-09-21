MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
WU in
17 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Qualifying report

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 1:08 PM

Marc Marquez took pole for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix by 0.327 seconds, though did come under threat from Fabio Quartararo in the closing stages of qualifying.

The Honda rider was over a second clear of the field after Friday’s practices, and duly delivered on his status as favourite for his ninth pole of the year ahead of his 200th grand prix start with a blistering final effort of 1m47.009s.

It was Q1 pacesetter Franco Morbidelli who set the initial pace in Q2 aboard the Petronas Yamaha, before being demoted by Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller and the works Yamaha of Maverick Vinales.

Miller bettered Vinales’s 1m48.159s on his follow-up tour with a 1m47.862s, with Quartararo on the sister Petronas bike soon edging ahead.

However, their laptimes paled into insignificance as Marquez put in his first flying lap of 1m47.050s to go almost eight tenths clear of the field.

The reigning champion managed to go slightly quicker on his last effort with a 1m47.009s.

But Quartararo, who battled hard with Marquez for victory at Misano, came through the first two sectors fastest of all and held a slight advantage as he came through the third sector.

He couldn’t hold that slender lead, however, and missed out on pole by 0.327s to take second.

This demoted Vinales to third and Miller off the front row, while Aleix Espargaro shadowed Marquez to secure Aprilia's first top five qualifying result since last year’s Catalan GP.

Valentino Rossi completes row two on the sister works Yamaha ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, Morbidelli, Joan Mir (Suzuki) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati).

Andrea Iannone ensured two Aprilias would make it into Q2 for the first time since the split qualifying format was introduced. He was last of the 11 runners present in Q2, as Pol Espargaro has been forced to sit out the rest of the weekend after fracturing his left wrist.

Q1: Rins, Petrucci eliminated

Alex Rins was the big-name scalp in Q1, the Suzuki rider missing out on a place inside the pole shootout by just over a tenth of a second.

He attempted to replicate the strategy teammate Mir used on Friday to secure a Q2 berth in FP2 in using the hard rear tyre for his final run, but came up short with a 1m48.449s.

LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami shadowed him in 14th ahead of the works Ducati of Danilo Petrucci and his Pramac counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.

Johann Zarco’s KTM replacement Mika Kallio held fifth for much of the session, but was dropped back to ninth in the end.

He will start his first race since last year’s Catalan GP in 19th, having outpaced Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo by two tenths.

Q2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'47.009  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'47.336 0.327
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'47.472 0.463
4 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'47.658 0.649
5 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'47.733 0.724
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'48.015 1.006
7 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'48.322 1.313
8 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'48.372 1.363
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'48.458 1.449
10 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'48.608 1.599
11 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'49.240 2.231
  44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM    
View full results

Q1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'48.292  
2 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'48.330 0.038
3 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'48.449 0.157
4 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'48.477 0.185
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'48.682 0.390
6 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'48.748 0.456
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'48.827 0.535
8 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'48.916 0.624
9 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'49.085 0.793
10 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'49.282 0.990
11 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'49.315 1.023
12 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'49.517 1.225
13 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'49.756 1.464
View full results
Next article
Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash

Previous article

Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Aragon GP

Aragon GP

20 Sep - 22 Sep
WU Starts in
17 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
15:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
20:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
15:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 21 Sep
19:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 21 Sep
20:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 21 Sep
20:35
14:35
WU Sun 22 Sep
15:30
09:30
Race Sun 22 Sep
19:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

10m
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Singapore GP qualifying as it happens

3
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

1h
5
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc outpaces Hamilton in FP3

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP
36m

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo to pole

Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash
MGP

Espargaro out of Aragon GP after practice crash

Aragon MotoGP qualifying as it happened
MGP

Aragon MotoGP qualifying as it happened

KTM: Replacing Zarco was necessary for crew morale
MGP

KTM: Replacing Zarco was necessary for crew morale

MotoGP updates track limits rules after Moto2 fallout
MGP

MotoGP updates track limits rules after Moto2 fallout

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.