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MotoGP Hungarian GP

'Marquez rule' added to MotoGP regulations following Jerez pit entrance drama

Having already issued a clarification last month, MotoGP has now updated the regulations to prevent riders from crossing the outside line at the pit entrance

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Edited:
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team crash

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group

The MotoGP World Championship has taken a decisive step to try to prevent an incident like the one that occurred during the sprint race at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. The move means that Marc Marquez has once again, through his clever maneuvers, forced a change or clarification of the rules - a development that had already been foreshadowed by a brief clarifying addendum during the championship’s visit to Le Mans.

Remember:

In the Spanish GP sprint race, Marquez crashed in the final corner while leading the race as the rain began to pour down on the Circuito de Jerez. The reigning world champion took advantage of the incident to change his plans; instead of continuing in the race, he shifted gears to enter the pit lane in a controversial manner, crossing the solid white line marking its outer boundary, with the aim of changing bikes as quickly as possible under the 'flag-to-flag' procedure.

The move paid off perfectly, as he ended up winning that race, marking his second victory so far this season. However, the action caused quite a stir, as he entered the pit lane in a completely unusual manner.

But #93 avoided a penalty both because of how he acted: he let all the riders ahead of him enter the pit lane before him to do so safely, and because of the wording of the regulations - the race director’s notes specific to this weekend only stipulated that the solid inner pit line could not be crossed).

Although he escaped without a penalty, MotoGP race direction took note and updated the circular for the subsequent French Grand Prix, stipulating that the only correct way to enter the pit and avoid penalties (even if it meant losing time) was by staying inside both white lines at the pit lane entrance. However, that clarification was not part of the regulations, something that will take effect starting with this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Marc Márquez, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The Grand Prix Commission met at Balaton Park and confirmed the inclusion of the “Marquez rule” in the regulations: "The procedures for [entering] the pit lane have been formally updated in the regulations, in line with the race direction protocol issued prior to the French Grand Prix," they explained on Friday morning.

"In all track sessions, including races, the only permitted entry and exit to the pit lane is via the designated entry/exit point and route, defined by the broken white line, following the pit lane entry lane and crossing the designated pit lane entry timing point."

"In all cases, the specific information [circulars] issued by race control for each circuit applies, which defines the prohibited routes [for entry].

"If the broken white line is not crossed, or the pit lane entry/exit lane is not used in its entirety, the stewards may impose the penalties they deem appropriate," they concluded.

Thus, drivers may only enter and exit the pit lane via the designated lanes and must not cross the solid white lines under any circumstances, according to the GP Commission.

The Grand Prix Commission is a body composed of Paul Duparc (FIM), Mike Webb (IRTA, teams’ association), Biense Bierma (MSMA, manufacturers’ association), and Carmelo Ezpeleta (president of MotoGP SEG, formerly Dorna), in the presence of Jorge Viegas (FIM president), Carlos Ezpeleta (MotoGP SEG), Corrado Cecchinelli (director of technology), Paul King (director of the FIM CCR), and Dominique Hebrard (technical director of the FIM CTI).

Photos from Hungarian GP - Friday

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luca Marini, Honda HRC

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Enea Bastianini, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Luigi Dall'lgna, Ducati Corse General Manager

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Iker Lecuona, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brembo Brake discs

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Trackhouse Racing bike detail

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Fermin Aldeguer, Gresini Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Cal Crutchlow, LCR Honda Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Diogo Moreira, Team LCR Honda

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing

Hungarian GP - Friday, in photos
MotoGP
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