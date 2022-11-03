Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Next / Bastianini 'has to think about my MotoGP future' when racing Bagnaia
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Valencia Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

After a lengthy title battle that has seen many twists and turns, the championship will be finally decided on Sunday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Francesco Bagnaia goes into the race with a 23 point lead in the standings and only needs to finish 14th in the race to become Ducati's first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007.

Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, needs to win the race at a minimum and hope bad luck strikes Bagnaiain order to defend his title.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

04:55

01:55

19:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

 14:10

09:10

06:10

00:10¹

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55

04:55

01:55

 19:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30

08:30

05:30

23:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

 14:10

09:10

06:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

19:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

Please note daylight saving will end in the US on Sunday at 2am.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 GMT

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 GMT

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 GMT
  • Race: 13:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CET

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CET
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CET

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CET
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 4 - 23:30 - 00:00 AEDT

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:10 - 01:50 AEST
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 AEDT

Sunday 7th November 2022

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST 

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST
  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th November 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 5th November 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 18:55 IST

Sunday 6th November 2022

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST
  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

