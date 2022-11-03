2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

After a lengthy title battle that has seen many twists and turns, the championship will be finally decided on Sunday at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Francesco Bagnaia goes into the race with a 23 point lead in the standings and only needs to finish 14th in the race to become Ducati's first MotoGP champion since Casey Stoner in 2007.

Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, needs to win the race at a minimum and hope bad luck strikes Bagnaiain order to defend his title.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 04:55 01:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 04:55 01:55 19:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 08:30 05:30 23:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 09:10 06:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 19:40 17:40 14:10 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

Please note daylight saving will end in the US on Sunday at 2am.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 GMT

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 GMT

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 GMT

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 GMT

Sunday 6th November 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 GMT

Race: 13:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CET

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CET

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CET

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CET

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CET

Sunday 6th November 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CET

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 6th November 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:10 - 00:55 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 19:55 - 20:40 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 23:30 - 00:00 AEDT

Sunday 6th November 2022

Qualifying: 00:10 - 01:50 AEST

Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 AEDT

Sunday 7th November 2022

Race: 00:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 6th November 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th November 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 5th November 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 18:55 IST

Sunday 6th November 2022

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.