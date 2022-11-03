Bastianini ‘has to think about my MotoGP future’ when racing Bagnaia

Listen to this article

This weekend’s finale at Ricardo Tormo sees Ducati’s Bagnaia 23 points ahead of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo, and only has to score two points to secure the title.

Ducati has issued instructions to its riders from mid-season to be careful when racing against Bagnaia, but has not interfered with any victory battles.

Bastianini fought hard with Bagnaia last time out in Malaysia, with Ducati having to deny it issued any orders for the Gresini rider to stay behind the championship leader.

If Bastianini does win the Valencia GP, it will ensure Bagnaia is champion as Quartararo must take victory to keep his hopes alive.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

And while there have been no new factory orders, Bastianini admits he has to be wary about being aggressive with Bagnaia this weekend as he doesn’t want to join the factory Ducati squad from Tuesday’s post-race test having created a negative atmosphere.

“The target is try to win,” Bastianini said on Thursday ahead of the Valencia finale.

“Tomorrow is Friday and we have to check the free practice. But I think for Pecco it will be simple to try to win the championship, and all the Ducati riders can do the race without nothing.

“You can push. I think [there are no new orders], I don’t know.

“Probably we have to stay always calm with Pecco, also in that race.

“If I win, it’s not a problem for all the riders. But I think also Pecco is really competitive here and can try to win again.

“I’m always focused on my job. We worked a lot with the team to be competitive always and do the maximum on Sunday.

“But sometimes you have to think also at the future, because it’s important for me to arrive at Ducati in a good situation, and I’m happy if Pecco wins the title because for the next year it’s a good motivation for me.”

Bastianini didn’t engage deeply with questions about any last-lap battles with Bagnaia this weekend, but doesn’t expect his factory Ducati counterpart to be the only threat.

“Misano, I tried really to overtake Pecco, but it was impossible,” he added.

“Here, I don’t know. I think it’s a different track and other riders are really competitive on Sunday. So, it probably won’t be with Pecco only.”