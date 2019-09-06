Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Saturday in
19 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Lowes joins Marquez at Marc VDS for 2020

shares
comments
Lowes joins Marquez at Marc VDS for 2020
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 8:32 AM

The Marc VDS team has confirmed it has secured the services of ex-Aprilia MotoGP rider Sam Lowes for the 2020 Moto2 season.

Following a tough rookie campaign in the premier class with Aprilia in 2017, Lowes returned to Moto2 with the Gresini squad last year.

The three-time Moto2 race winner has failed to replicate the success he enjoyed in his first three seasons in the class, with no top five finishes thus far leaving him 16th in the standings on 38 points.

Lowes’s exit from the Gresini team was announced last month, with links to Marc VDS quickly surfacing – a move which looked all but certain when current rider Xavi Vierge was confirmed earlier this week as a Petronas SRT rider.

"I am very happy and grateful to have the opportunity to join what I consider to be the best Moto2 team,” said Lowes. “Alex Marquez is doing a great job this year and having him as a team-mate will allow me to learn a lot from him.

“I have gone through some difficult times throughout my career and I think my time has finally come.

“I'm really looking forward to working with everyone on the team. It's a dream come true and I will do everything in my power to return the confidence placed in me in the form of great results.”

Marc VDS has won two riders’ titles in Moto2, and is on course for a third this year with Alex Marquez – who will remain with the team in 2020 despite being linked to a MotoGP move earlier in the year – leading the championship by 35 points.

Team owner Marc van der Straten is convinced Lowes and Marquez will “form a great pairing” next year.

“It's great news to add Sam to our team," said the Belgian. "We know him well and we know his talent as a rider and his values as a person.

“He shares the philosophy of the team, our way of seeing and doing things, and that's very important.

“He has proven to be a fast rider, but I think he can still give a lot more in a team like ours that will put all the tools available at his disposal.

“I am convinced that he can bring us great success and happiness. Without a doubt with Alex, they will form a great pairing that we hope to see regularly on the podium.”

Current Sky VR46 rider Nicolo Bulega is set to take Lowes’s place at the Gresini squad for his sophomore Moto2 season next year.

Gresini's Moto3 outfit meanwhile has confirmed that Gabriel Rodrigo will remain with the team in 2020. The Argentine lies 15th in the standings, having missed the last three races in the lightweight class due to injury.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

TBA
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

TBA
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

TBA
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega
Next article
Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

Previous article

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Drivers Sam Lowes
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Misano

Misano

13 Sep - 15 Sep
FP1 Starts in
6 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

13m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: No regrets if I never drive for "different" Ferrari

55m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo bothered by Spa crowd cheering in Hamilton crash

4
Formula 1

Mercedes' Costa to join Dallara as chief technical officer

47m
5
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Latest news

Lowes joins Marquez at Marc VDS for 2020
MOT2

Lowes joins Marquez at Marc VDS for 2020

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation
MOT2

Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

Petronas names fourth different substitute for Pawi
MOT2

Petronas names fourth different substitute for Pawi

Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash
MOT2

Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts
MOT2

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.