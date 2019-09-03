Top events
Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation

shares
comments
Moto3 points leader Dalla Porta seals Moto2 graduation
By:
Sep 3, 2019, 9:40 AM

Lorenzo Dalla Porta, the current leader of the Moto3 points standings, will step up to Moto2 next season with the Italtrans squad.

Dalla Porta, 22, will step up to the intermediate class on a two-year deal with Italtrans, where he will join compatriot Enea Bastianini next year, replacing Andrea Locatelli.

"I’m very happy to join Italtrans Racing Team," said Dalla Porta. "It's a reference team in Moto2 and I’m so proud to race in the category with them. It’s a great emotion. I hope it will be an important year getting good results. Thanks to the whole team for the support.”

Italtrans CEO Laura Bertulessi added: “Lorenzo is a young and talented rider. We are happy he joins our family: we believe that his talent and continuous growth will allow both the team and him to achieve important results.

"This union gives an added value, above all after the project started with Enea, who now is the Moto2 rookie and has already got an amazing podium. I'm sure that Lorenzo will follow in his footsteps and together we will achieve great results.”

Dalla Porta holds a 14-point advantage at the head of the Moto3 standings over nearest rival Aron Canet with seven rounds left to run this year, having scored a sole victory at the Sachsenring and six other podium finishes this season.

Canet is also stepping up to Moto2 next year with the Angel Nieto squad, while Dalla Porta's Leopard Racing teammate Marcos Ramirez has penned a deal to step up to the world championship's middle division with American Racing.

Leopard has recruited Dennis Foggia and Jaume Masia for the 2020 Moto3 campaign.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

TBA
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

TBA
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

TBA
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega
About this article

Series Moto2 , Moto3
Drivers Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Teams Italtrans Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

