Previous
Moto2 / Le Mans / Race report

Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016

shares
comments
Le Mans Moto2: Lowes gets first win since 2016
By:

Ex-Aprilia MotoGP rider Sam Lowes scored his first Moto2 win since 2016 at Le Mans, aided by fellow Briton Jake Dixon crashing out of the lead.

On a still slightly damp track, the race bizarrely started without poleman Joe Roberts in position, as the American Racing rider suffered a bike problem ahead of the warm-up lap and didn’t catch up to the back of the pack before the red lights went out.

Remy Gardner took advantage of Roberts’ absence to vault into an early lead ahead of Xavi Vierge and Lowes, but on the second tour Marc VDS man Lowes picked off both the Petronas Sprinta bike of Vierge and Gardner’s SAG machine to grab the lead.

Dixon on the second Petronas machine then charged up to second on the third lap of 26, with teammate Vierge crashing out on lap 5, and on lap 7 he took advantage of Lowes running wide at Garage Vert to take the lead.

The former British Superbike title contender had a lead as big as three seconds at one point before a recovering Lowes started to close back in, with the gap between the pair stabilising at a little over a second in the middle part of the race.

But Dixon’s hopes of a first grand prix win ended on lap 22 with a low-side at the final corner, gifiting Lowes a lead he would manage to the chequered flag to claim his first victory since the 2016 Aragon round – and his first since his ill-fated MotoGP stint.

Gardner passed VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi on the last lap to grab second, his best result of the year, while Augusto Fernandez was fourth on the second Marc VDS bike.

From last, Roberts completed a remarkable charge to finish in sixth place behind Thomas Luthi (Intact GP). Rounding out the top 10 were Fabio di Giannantonio (Speed Up), Lorenzo Baldassarri (Pons), Enea Bastianini (Italtrans) and Somkiat Chantra (Honda Team Asia).

Points leader Luca Marini (VR46) finished out of the points in 17th following his massive practice crash that required him to be taken for hospital for a check-up.

Marini nonetheless maintains a 13-point lead at the head of the table with five rounds to run ahead of Bastianini, while Bezzecchi and Lowes are 20 and 22 points back respectively.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 25  
2 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 25 3.822
3 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Kalex 25 4.184
4 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 25 5.884
5 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 25 21.668
6 16 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 25 29.197
7 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 25 32.249
8 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 25 34.376
9 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 25 35.392
10 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 25 35.521
11 33 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 25 37.720
12 40 Spain Hector Garzo Kalex 25 37.910
13 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez Kalex 25 38.423
14 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV Agusta 25 43.464
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Speed Up 25 44.036
16 24 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 25 44.217
17 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 25 59.550
18 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex 25 1'09.735
19 57 Spain Edgar Pons Kalex 25 1'09.751
20 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 25 1'12.930
21 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 25 1'14.158
22 74 Piotr Biesiekirski NTS 24 1 Lap
  99 Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin Kalex 22  
  96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 20 5 Laps
  9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 18 7 Laps
  11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 15 10 Laps
  27 Indonesia Andi Gilang Kalex 5 20 Laps
  97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 4 21 Laps
  88 Spain Jorge Martin Kalex 2 23 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Le Mans
Drivers Sam Lowes
Teams Marc VDS Racing
Author Jamie Klein

