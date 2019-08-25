Top events
Moto2 / Silverstone / Race report

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts

shares
comments
Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 2:16 PM

Augusto Fernandez outduelled Jorge Navarro on the final lap to win the Silverstone Moto2 race, after pole-sitter Alex Marquez crashed out.

Championship leader Marquez had kept the lead off the line, and he and Navarro began to rapidly make a break for it, putting a second between themselves and the chasing pack after just two laps.

Navarro challenged Marquez on the Hangar Straight on the third lap, but Marquez saw off the Speed Up rider's challenge and began to edge away from his compatriot.

However, on the sixth lap Marquez lost the front heading into Brooklands, consigning himself to a third non-score in 2019 and admitting afterwards he had paid the price for overconfidence.

His crash left Navarro with well over a second in hand, but Brad Binder and Fernandez - who both had overtaken Remy Gardner just moments prior to Marquez's crash - quickly began to eat into Navarro's advantage.

They were both right with Navarro on lap 12 of 18, and Binder sent it down the inside of Navarro at Brooklands to snatch the lead.

Yet Navarro rebuffed Fernandez's subsequent attacks and stayed with Binder, before drafting past Binder on the Hangar Straight with just over three laps left to run.

Fernandez then passed Binder out of the Loop, with the KTM rider responding into Brooklands but then getting run out wide exiting onto the main straight,

And as Binder then retook the spot once more into Copse, Navarro was now half a second in the clear.

Yet Fernandez re-passed Binder out of Copse on the penultimate lap and edged right back up to Navarro in time for the final lap, before squeezing past on the inside of Vale.

Navarro picked up Fernandez's slipstream but ran wide challenging for the lead into Brooklands, allowing Fernandez to romp to victory by half a second.

Binder saw off a late challenge from Gardner to pick up the final spot on the podium, with Gardner's teammate Tetsuta Nagashima making up the top five.

Navarro's rookie teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio led Fernandez's Pons partner Lorenzo Baldassarri in sixth, ahead of Tom Luthi and Luca Marini.

Xavi Vierge ran as high as third on the opening lap, but ultimately finished only 10th.

Aprilia MotoGP tester Bradley Smith, racing as the third different stand-in for injured Petronas Moto2 rider Khairul Idham Pawi, had served a three-place grid penalty before the start as a consequence of his collision with Aleix Espargaro in the Barcelona MotoGP race.

His first Moto2 start since 2012 ultimately ended with a crash at Luffield around the halfway point of the race.

Despite his crash, Marquez retains a 35-point lead in the championship, with Fernandez, Luthi and Navarro all level on points in second place.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Time
1 40 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex  
2 9 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 0.489
3 41 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 0.571
4 87 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 0.738
5 45 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 3.276
6 21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 9.065
7 7 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 9.108
8 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 9.355
9 10 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 13.119
10 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 13.753
11 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 16.326
12 88 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 16.382
13 54 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 16.829
14 23 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 17.843
15 5 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 19.836
16 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 20.920
17 62 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 21.159
18 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 22.746
19 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 23.366
20 11 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 23.707
21 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 23.906
22 16 United States Joe Roberts KTM 28.918
23 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 31.491
24 65 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 40.541
25 4 South Africa Steven Odendaal NTS 47.477
26 3 Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 53.613
27 18 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 57.669
28 19 Teppei Nagoe Kalex 59.780
  22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex  
  38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Kalex  
  73 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex  
View full results
Vierge leaves Marc VDS to join Petronas Moto2 team

Vierge leaves Marc VDS to join Petronas Moto2 team
About this article

Series Moto2
Event Silverstone
Sub-event Race
Drivers Alex Marquez , Jorge Navarro , Brad Binder , Augusto Fernandez
Teams Pons Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

