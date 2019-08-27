Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Silverstone / Breaking news

Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash

shares
comments
Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 10:14 AM

Alex Marquez has pledged to learn a "lesson" from his crash in last weekend's Silverstone Moto2 round, which he admits was a result of overconfidence.

Marc VDS rider Marquez led the opening laps of the race as he chased a sixth win of the season, and was locked in a battle with Speed Up's Jorge Navarro at the head of the field.

But on the sixth lap of 18, Marquez suffered a low-side heading into Brooklands, marking his third non-score of the year and ending a streak of three podium finishes.

Pons rider Augusto Fernandez went on to win the race, drawing level with Tom Luthi and Navarro in the standings, and as a result Marquez's advantage in the championship has been cut to 35 points with seven rounds left of the season.

"First of all, I apologise to the team because it was totally my mistake, just by [being] stubborn," Marquez told Spanish broadcaster DAZN. 

"I wanted to enter the corner when I was going a bit long, I wanted to stop the bike to waste as little time as possible.

"When you are coming from very good races, races where everything goes right, you think everything is going to be rosy, that everything is great. [You have] extra confidence.

"It's a lesson not only for me, but for everyone, to not be overconfident and keep your feet on the ground, to see that this [season] is very long, that there are still a lot of races left, and that an error can happen at any time."

Despite being linked to a possible MotoGP graduation in 2020, Marquez recently signed a new deal to remain at the Marc VDS squad in 2020.

He is set to be partnered at the Belgian squad next year by Sam Lowes, with current teammate Xavi Vierge moving across to join the Petronas Sprinta team.

Next article
Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts

Previous article

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Event Silverstone
Drivers Alex Marquez
Teams Marc VDS Racing Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda admits gap to leading F1 engines is "still there"

2h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes interest was "almost laughable" given F3 results

3
Formula 1

Minor injury left Norris with supportive boot

1h

Latest news

Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash
MOT2

Marquez will take "lesson" from Silverstone crash

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts
MOT2

Silverstone Moto2: Fernandez sees off Navarro as Marquez shunts

Vierge leaves Marc VDS to join Petronas Moto2 team
MOT2

Vierge leaves Marc VDS to join Petronas Moto2 team

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020
MOT2

Canet steps up to Moto2 with Angel Nieto in 2020

Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer
MGP

Folger faces dilemma over Yamaha MotoGP test offer

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.