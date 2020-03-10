Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
09 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Moto2 / Breaking news

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo

shares
comments
Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo
By:
Mar 10, 2020, 11:07 AM

Moto2 frontrunner Lorenzo Baldassarri has revealed he is training with Ducati MotoGP pair Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci after leaving Valentino Rossi's VR46 Academy last year.

Baldassarri finished second behind surprise winner Tetsuta Nagashima in last weekend's Qatar Moto2 opener, marking his first podium finish since his win at Jerez last year.

That race marked the Pons rider's third victory in the opening four rounds of the campaign, which gave him a 17-point advantage in the championship and a buffer of 39 points over the rider who would eventually go on to win the title, Alex Marquez.

But Baldassarri's campaign fell apart after that, as he failed to finish on the podium again for the remainder of the year. He slipped to seventh in the points, two places behind Pons teammate Augusto Fernandez - who had missed two races early in the season.

It was against this backdrop that Baldassarri decided to leave the VR46 scheme that year, along with fellow Moto2 rider Nicolo Bulega, and join the Simone Battistella management stable that already boasts Dovizioso and Honda World Superbike rider Alvaro Bautista.

Following his second-place finish in Qatar, Baldassarri said: “Last year there were many changes that I learned a lot from. It was important for me on a personal level as a rider.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, Pons HP40

Lorenzo Baldassarri, Pons HP40

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I feel strong, but last year I also felt strong, I got three victories in four races, then several things happened that I was not able to manage. I hope I learned from what happened then and my goal remains unchanged, fight for victory in all races.

“I have changed many things in my environment, the support I have now is fantastic. I really like the people around me now, I feel calmer."

On his preparation, he added: "Before [at VR46] I was in a group, I trained in a different way with the bike. Now I am with a different group, I do motocross with Dovizioso and Petrux [Petrucci].

"Dovi helps me out and I train alone in the gym every chance I get. The way of training has changed completely."

Baldassarri has also forged a close relationship with motocross racer Francesco Levi, who acts as an assistant for the Italian - mimicking the relationship enjoyed by MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and Spanish motocross racer Jose Luis Martinez.

“This year I started working motocross and softcross, which I do not do very well, with a friend [Levi] who is the one who accompanies me to the races," said the 23-year-old. "We train together in a riding school that is in Italy and he is teaching me a lot."

Another change Baldassarri has made is that he is working with Biotekna, a biomedical company with which Dovizioso and Bautista also work.

He explained: "Biotekna keeps track of me at a preparation level, at a physical level, and I am very happy, I feel that I have had a very good training this winter."

Podium: Lorenzo Baldassarri, Pons HP40

Podium: Lorenzo Baldassarri, Pons HP40

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Nagashima: Tomizawa thoughts helped ease my nerves

Previous article

Nagashima: Tomizawa thoughts helped ease my nerves
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto2
Drivers Lorenzo Baldassarri
Teams Pons Racing
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Moto2 Next session

Losail

Losail

6 Mar - 8 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 announces deal with Saudi oil company

15m
2
Supercars

The WAU offer that Mostert couldn't refuse

3
Formula 1

Ocon pinpoints key to Hamilton's "successful life everywhere"

2h
4
Formula 1

How Leclerc has tailored new Ferrari to maximise starts

5
Moto2

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo

1h

Latest news

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo
MOT2

Ex-Rossi protege Baldassarri now training with Ducati duo

Nagashima: Tomizawa thoughts helped ease my nerves
MOT2

Nagashima: Tomizawa thoughts helped ease my nerves

Qatar Moto2: Nagashima takes surprise maiden win
MOT2

Qatar Moto2: Nagashima takes surprise maiden win

Qatar Moto2: Roberts ends pole drought for American riders
MOT2

Qatar Moto2: Roberts ends pole drought for American riders

Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice
MOT2

Qatar Moto2: Roberts breaks lap record in practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.