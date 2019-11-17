Top events
Previous
Moto2 / Valencia / Race report

Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win

shares
comments
Valencia Moto2: Binder seals runner-up spot with win
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 12:31 PM

KTM rider Brad Binder wrapped up the 2019 Moto2 season with a third consecutive victory in Valencia, and beat Tom Luthi to the runner-up spot in the championship.

Binder spent the entire race, which was shortened to 16 laps due to the Moto3 race being red-flagged, behind Luthi as the duo battled for second place in the standings.

Luthi took the lead on lap 2 as Jorge Martin ran wide at Turn 1, and the Swiss veteran led until the penultimate lap.

After an unsuccessful move into Turn 2, Binder forced his way past Luthi at Turn 8 to kick off the last lap in the lead, and eventually win by seven tenths.

Binder's employer KTM - which has handed him a works MotoGP ride for 2020 - thus bows out of Moto2 having won its final three races.

The South African ended the season just three points behind champion Alex Marquez, who crashed out of the race while running fifth.

Luthi finished second as Jorge Navarro held off Stefano Manzi for third behind.

Manzi shadowed Navarro for the majority of the race but could only overtake him on the last lap at Turn 8, only for Navarro to come back two corners later and secure third.

Manzi and his team Forward MV Agusta still took their best result in Moto2 with fourth.

Binder KTM's squadmate Jorge Martin was a distant fifth, inheriting the position after Marquez crashed at Turn 11.

Augusto Fernandez (Pons) took sixth followed by Xavi Vierge (Marc VDS), Luca Marini (Sky VR46), Luca Di Giannantonio (Speed Up) and Sam Lowes (Gresini).

Apart from Marquez, only American rider Sean Dylan Kelly crashed, having replaced MotoGP-bound Iker Lecuona at American Racing KTM for this weekend.

Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 16 25'30.766
2 Switzerland Thomas Luthi Kalex 16 25'31.501
3 Spain Jorge Navarro Speed Up 16 25'31.811
4 Italy Stefano Manzi MV 16 25'31.951
5 Spain Jorge Martin KTM 16 25'38.832
6 Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex 16 25'39.077
7 Spain Xavi Vierge Kalex 16 25'40.688
8 Italy Luca Marini Kalex 16 25'41.851
9 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Speed Up 16 25'42.505
10 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 16 25'43.128
11 Italy Mattia Pasini Kalex 16 25'47.386
12 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter MV 16 25'47.926
13 United Kingdom Jake Dixon KTM 16 25'48.361
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Kalex 16 25'48.390
15 Australia Remy Gardner Kalex 16 25'48.601
16 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 16 25'48.856
17 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Kalex 16 25'49.017
18 United States Joe Roberts KTM 16 25'49.200
19 Italy Marco Bezzecchi KTM 16 25'50.595
20 Italy Andrea Locatelli Kalex 16 25'51.044
21 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Kalex 16 25'51.064
22 Italy Nicolo Bulega Kalex 16 25'51.128
23 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 16 25'51.046
24 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder NTS 16 25'56.498
25 Indonesia Dimas Ekky Pratama Kalex 16 25'58.945
26 Germany Philipp Ottl KTM 16 25'59.158
27 Italy Tommaso Marcon NTS 16 26'03.383
28 Andorra Xavi Cardelus KTM 16 26'08.047
29 Malaysia Adam Norrodin Kalex 16 26'08.176
30 Spain Alex Marquez Kalex 16 27'00.110
  Sean Dylan KTM 14 22'52.314
  Germany Lukas Tulovic KTM 5 8'28.251
View full results
Next article
Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move

Previous article

Zarco: Joining Avintia would be "same mistake" as KTM move
Load comments

