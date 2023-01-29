Ellis to replace injured Auer for Bathurst 12 Hour
Philip Ellis will make his Bathurst 12 Hour debut this week as a stand-in for the injured Lucas Auer.
Auer was set to partner Daniel Juncadella and Nicky Catsburg in Craft-Bamboo Racing's all-Pro Mercedes AMG for the Intercontinental GT Challenger opener next Sunday.
That was until the Austrian was ruled out of both the Rolex 24 and the Bathurst 12 Hour after suffering broken vertebrae in a nasty crash during practice at Daytona.
That left Craft-Bamboo looking for a last-minute replacement for Bathurst, the team ultimately landing on factory Mercedes driver Ellis.
"Philip Ellis will replace Lucas Auer in the #77 Mercedes AMG Team Craft-Bamboo [entry] for the Bathurst 12 Hour, starting February 3," posted Mercedes-AMG Motorsport on Twitter.
"We continue to wish Luggi a fast recovery!"
Auer, meanwhile, posted on social today for the first time since his accident. Accompanying a video showing him walking with the support of a frame, he wrote: "Guys, thank you so much for all the love and messages. My surgery went very well and I'm doing good.
"Also a big thank you to the amazing medical team for taking such great care of me. I am ready for the next steps of rehab and looking forward to seeing all of you at the track soon."
Ellis joins a host of Mercedes factory and affiliated drivers that will make the trek down under for the 12 Hour this week.
Rolex 24 GTD Pro winners Juncadella, Maro Engel and Jules Gounon will all race at Mount Panorama, spread across seperate entries.
Juncadella will be in the Craft-Bamboo car while Engel will join Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello in the GruppeM AMG.
Gounon, meanwhile, will return to SunEnergy1 Racing as he looks to win a third straight Bathurst 12 Hour, following his triumphs with Bentley in 2020 and then with Kenny Habul's Mercedes squad in 2022.
Maximilian Gotz, meawhile, will join local stars Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney in Triple Eight's all-Pro AMG.
Other big names such as Jamie Whincup, Richie Stanaway, Craig Lowndes and Jordan Love will be spread among the Pro-Am Mercedes in the 28-car field.
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour kicks off with practice starting this Friday.
Watch all of the Bathurst 12 Hour action on Motorsport.tv (not available to viewers in Australia or New Zealand).
Latest news
“Proper send-off” for MacNeil after Rolex 24 win in GTD Pro
Jules Gounon says that winning at Daytona was an appropriate way for co-driver Cooper MacNeil to retire from racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
HPD boss "amazed" by GTP reliability in Rolex 24 at Daytona
The boss of Honda Performance Developments has expressed his amazement at the high levels of reliability demonstrated by the all-new GTP prototypes in last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era
After much anticipation, the new dawn for sportscar racing got underway with a result that mirrored the pattern of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship's previous DPi era. Here's how Acura once again took top honours in the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a 1-2 led by Meyer Shank Racing.
Why WTR Acura lacked pace to beat MSR in Rolex 24 showdown
Wayne Taylor Racing's Filipe Albuquerque admits that he knew it would be a tall order to beat the sister Acura of Meyer Shank Racing in the closing stages of last weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.