Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

UPDATED: Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer has suffered a back injury following a violent crash in opening practice for this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Heiko Stritzke
By:
UPDATED: Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt
Listen to this article

Auer lost control of his #57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 coming out of Turn 1, just moments after setting the fastest time in the GT Daytona class, smashing head-on into the concrete wall near Turn 2 that separates the pit exit from the race track.

The accident triggered a red flag interruption of about 20 minutes, in which time Auer was retrieved from the stricken car. According to observations by photographers, the rollcage was cut open during this process.

Auer was transported to hospital, and was reported to be conscious but complaining of back pain.

AMG Motorsport later hit social media to say: "Update from @Daytona@LucasAuer1 sustained a fractured lumbar injury after the incident in today‘s #Rolex24 practice session. We wish Luggi a full and rapid recovery!

Significant damage to the Winward Mercedes means a replacement chassis is necessary, but AMG confirmed there is a new tub being sent from the team's base in Texas, and that a replacement driver will be announced "soon".

 

The AMG-GT3 shared by Auer, Ellis, Russell Ward and Indy Dontje outpaced the SunEnergy1 Racing example of Kenny Habul, Luca Stolz, Axcil Jefferies and Fabian Schiller.

WeatherTech Racing claimed pole in GTD Pro with its Mercedes shared by Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon, Maro Engel and Cooper MacNeil, and was fourth in the overall GTD order behind the #32 Team Korthoff Motorsports car.

shares
comments
Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
Previous article

Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
Heiko Stritzke More from
Heiko Stritzke
ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test
WEC

ByKolles "surprised" by Vanwall LMH reliability in latest test

Nurburgring 24h: Yelloly hands ROWE rain-soaked pole 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Yelloly hands ROWE rain-soaked pole

Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini 24 Hours of Nurburgring
Video Inside
Endurance

Nurburgring 24h: Bortolotti fastest on Thursday for Lamborghini

Lucas Auer More from
Lucas Auer
Auer to remain with Mercedes in 2023 despite Porsche interest
DTM

Auer to remain with Mercedes in 2023 despite Porsche interest

Auer: Restart, not BoP tweak, key in Mercedes' Imola DTM turnaround Imola
DTM

Auer: Restart, not BoP tweak, key in Mercedes' Imola DTM turnaround

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017 Prime
DTM

Motorsport.com's Top 10 DTM drivers of 2017

Latest news

UPDATED: Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt
IMSA IMSA

UPDATED: Auer suffers back injury in Rolex 24 practice shunt

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer has suffered a back injury following a violent crash in opening practice for this weekend's Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration
Supercars Supercars

Team 18 explains Gen3 collaboration

Team 18 has outlined its recent collaboration with rival Supercars teams as they look to complete their frantic Gen3 builds.

Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24: Porsche leads Acura in night practice at Daytona

Matt Campbell put the #7 Penske Porsche Motorsports 963 on top in third practice for the Rolex 24 Hours, just 0.172sec ahead of Filipe Albuquerque in the Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06.

Erebus warns of "unfair" Gen3 Supercars testing
Supercars Supercars

Erebus warns of "unfair" Gen3 Supercars testing

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan says it would be unfair for any team to test a complete Gen3 Supercar early next week as was initially planned.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Prime

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Much like German OEM rival Porsche, BMW's absence from sportscar racing’s top flight will be ended this weekend when a pair of M Hybrid V8 prototypes make their debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A programme focused on IMSA for now will expand to the WEC and Le Mans next year, in a sign of both its ambition and pragmatism.

IMSA
16 h
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.