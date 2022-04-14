Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour
Endurance News

Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Craft-Bamboo Racing will make the trip down under to compete at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Listen to this article

Craft-Bamboo Racing will make the trip down under to compete at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Hong Kong-based squad has confirmed that it will field a Mercedes AMG GT3 in what will be the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The driver line-up for the race, which will run under Pro-Am rules this year, will be announced closer to the event.

This will be Craft-Bamboo's fifth appearance at the round-the-clock Bathurst race and follows late heartbreak in 2020 when a puncture robbed the squad of a podium finish with half an hour to go.

“It feels a bit surreal to say we are finally returning to the Bathurst 12 Hour this year," said team boss Darryl O'Young.

"The pandemic was just starting last time we came to race in Australia, and it is a great feeling that after over two years of mostly tight lockdowns around the Asia Pacific [region], we can say that we are returning to Mount Panorama.  

"The 12 Hour has always been a special race for our team, and this year is quite unique as it’s the first Intercontinental GT Challenge race which will feature pro-am line-ups going for the overall win.

"I’m excited to have Evisu, Motul, Contempo Concept, and Tarmac Works as our team partners for this event and our Mercedes-AMG GT3 livery will be revealed soon.

"Although we aren’t ready to announce our drivers, I can assure we will come with a line-up that is aiming for the win.”

Craft-Bamboo project manager Kirby Nanikel added: "After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled to be returning with Craft-Bamboo Racing to the Bathurst 12 Hour.

"It hasn’t been an easy time for the crew the last couple years, making great sacrifices to get to international races. Despite all the logistical and scheduling challenges faced with putting on an event of this nature, I am looking forward to a great race and confident of a strong showing from CBR.

"Thank you to all the staff, management, sponsors and event planners that have made this race possible in 2022."

Participation from international teams is set to plummet this year due to the timing of the event, the May date clashing with the European season.

That drove the decision to ban all-Pro driver line-ups as the focus shifts to Australian GT crews.

To help bolster the grid organisers have also opened up the Invitational class to include pre-Car of the Future Supercars.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on May 13-15.

shares
comments
Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour
Previous article

Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour
Endurance

Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role
Formula 1

Alpine outlines "intense" Piastri F1 reserve role

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Craft Bamboo Racing More from
Craft Bamboo Racing
Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry
Endurance

Craft-Bamboo confirms 2020 Bathurst entry

Factory drivers confirmed for Craft-Bamboo Bathurst tilt
Endurance

Factory drivers confirmed for Craft-Bamboo Bathurst tilt

Craft-Bamboo Racing scores victory in final round of the TCR International Series Dubai
TCR

Craft-Bamboo Racing scores victory in final round of the TCR International Series

Latest news

Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour
Endurance Endurance

Craft-Bamboo to race at Bathurst 12 Hour

Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour
Endurance Endurance

Ambrose Mustang ruled out of Bathurst 6 Hour

Van Gisbergen to miss Bathurst 6 Hour due to COVID-19
Endurance Endurance

Van Gisbergen to miss Bathurst 6 Hour due to COVID-19

Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24 Hours return
Endurance Endurance

Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24 Hours return

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.