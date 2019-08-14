IndyCar’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – facts and figures
The facts and figures ahead of the 14th round of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series – the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.
Track: Three-turn 2.5-mile tri-oval in Long Pond, PA
Race distance: 200 laps / 500 miles
Firestone tires per entry: 12 sets for use throughout the weekend.
2018 race winner: Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport-Honda).
Rossi is one of four Pocono winners taking part in this weekend’s race. The others are Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Will Power, the latter of whom has won this race twice. A.J. Foyt holds the record for most Pocono wins (four) with Rick Mears second on three.
2018 pole winner: Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min22.0006sec, 219.511mph.
One-lap qualifying record: Juan Pablo Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 40.1929sec, 223.920mph (2014)
Two-lap qualifying record: Montoya (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min20.4304sec, 223.871mph (2014)
Previous winners
1971 Mark Donohue, Penske Racing, McLaren-Offy
1972 Joe Leonard, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Offy
1973 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt
1974 Johnny Rutherford, Bruce McLaren Motor Racing, McLaren-Offy
1975 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Coyote-Foyt
1976 Al Unser, Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, Parnelli-Cosworth
1977 Tom Sneva, Penske Racing, McLaren-Cosworth
1978 Al Unser, Chaparral Cars, Lola-Cosworth
1979 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Parnelli-Cosworth
1980 Bobby Unser, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth
1981-2 A.J. Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, March-Cosworth
1982 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, Penske-Cosworth
1983 Teo Fabi, Forsythe Racing, March-Cosworth
1984 Danny Sullivan, Doug Shierson Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1985 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Cosworth
1986 Mario Andretti, Newman/Haas Racing, Lola-Cosworth
1987 Rick Mears, Penske Racing, March-Chevrolet-Ilmor
1988 Bobby Rahal, Truesports, Lola-Judd
1989 Danny Sullivan, Penske, Penske-Chevrolet-Ilmor
2013 Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Dallara-Honda
2014 Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2015 Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda
2016 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2017 Will Power, Team Penske, Dallara-Chevrolet
2018 Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Dallara-Honda
