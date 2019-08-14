IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Toronto
12 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
18 Jul
-
20 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Pocono / Preview

IndyCar's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – weekend schedule

shares
comments
IndyCar's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – weekend schedule
By:
Aug 14, 2019, 8:02 PM

This weekend’s ABC Supply 500 on Pocono Raceway will see the NTT IndyCar Series supported by Three-Quarter midgets and parades of vintage Indy cars.

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Eastern)

For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here. 

 

Friday, August 16

9.30-11.30am, Road course touring open
10.00am-12.00pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
1.00-3.00pm, Road course touring open
1.15-2.45pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
3.35-9.00pm, Practice and heat race for all TQ midgets

Saturday, August 17

8.00-9.15am, Road course touring groups
9.30-10.30am, IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
10.45am-12.10pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
10.45-11.30am, Road course touring groups
12.30-1.45pm, NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (NBCSN coverage 12.30-2.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
2.10-3.30pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
4.00-5.00am, IndyCar final practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
5.35-10.15pm, Practice and heat races for all TQ midgets

Sunday, August 18

12.45-1.10pm, Vintage Indy car parade laps
2.45pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, 200 laps
(NBCSN coverage 2.00-6.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts

The ABC Supply 500 airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full- broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.

Next article
Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Previous article

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Next article

IndyCar’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – facts and figures

IndyCar’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – facts and figures
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Pocono
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Practice Starts in
2 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
15:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
19:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
22:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
21:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds

Latest news

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway
Indy

Returning Rosenqvist to run Monster livery at Gateway

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash
Indy

RLLR issues statement backing Sato over Pocono crash

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020
Indy

Q+A with Michael Shank on MSR’s IndyCar plans for 2020

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck
Indy

Franchitti, Bourdais not apportioning blame for Pocono wreck

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes
Indy

Dixon, Power, Pagenaud defend Pocono after crashes

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.