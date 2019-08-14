IndyCar's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway – weekend schedule
This weekend’s ABC Supply 500 on Pocono Raceway will see the NTT IndyCar Series supported by Three-Quarter midgets and parades of vintage Indy cars.
Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Eastern)
For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here.
Friday, August 16
9.30-11.30am, Road course touring open
10.00am-12.00pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
1.00-3.00pm, Road course touring open
1.15-2.45pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
3.35-9.00pm, Practice and heat race for all TQ midgets
Saturday, August 17
8.00-9.15am, Road course touring groups
9.30-10.30am, IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
10.45am-12.10pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
10.45-11.30am, Road course touring groups
12.30-1.45pm, NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (NBCSN coverage 12.30-2.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
2.10-3.30pm, Vintage Indy cars on main oval
4.00-5.00am, IndyCar final practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
5.35-10.15pm, Practice and heat races for all TQ midgets
Sunday, August 18
12.45-1.10pm, Vintage Indy car parade laps
2.45pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, 200 laps
(NBCSN coverage 2.00-6.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts
The ABC Supply 500 airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.
NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming
All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full- broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.
