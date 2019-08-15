Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Rossi, Hinchcliffe join Bathurst 1000 field

shares
comments
Rossi, Hinchcliffe join Bathurst 1000 field
By:
Aug 15, 2019, 8:59 PM

IndyCar stars Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe will race a Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden at the 2019 Bathurst 1000.

The two open-wheel aces will spearhead a WAU wildcard entry, which will be staffed by not just the Supercars team, but Andretti Autosport and United Autosports as well.

The one-off entry will be backed by William Sandbrook and Virgin Australia, with the car set to run the famous Andretti #27 that Rossi uses in IndyCar.

Read Also:

It will run alongside WAU's two regular entries, which will be raced by James Courtney/Jack Perkins and Scott Pye/Warren Luff.

The Great Race will be Rossi's Supercars debut, his previous tin-top experiences centred around sportscar outings at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring. 

Hinchcliffe, however, has some Supercars experience, the Canadian having raced for Garry Rogers Motorsport at the 2012 Gold Coast 600.

"As drivers we look back at the era of guys like Mario [Andretti] jumping in a different car every weekend," said Hinchcliffe. "The nature of the sport now is quite different and it’s not quite as easy to do that. 

"When these opportunities come up you want to jump at them and really grab a hold of them.

“The Gold Coast race some years ago was a huge blast and a bucket list thing, but for Supercars the Bathurst 1000 is their Indy 500, it is their 24 Hours of Le Mans, it’s their hallmark event. So to get to add that one to the résumé is very special."

Rossi added: “It’s 100 percent a bucket list item. It’s one of those six big races alongside the likes of the Indy 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

"Bathurst is right up there, so to be able to have this opportunity to do it with Walkinshaw Andretti United and still be close to home with the Andretti Autosport connection is very cool and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve and I’m very aware of that. I’ve got a few friends who are Supercars drivers, so I know how talented the competition is, and how challenging this specific racetrack is. 

"But at the same time, it’s a really exciting challenge and something that has been on my target list for a long time. We’re going to go out and do the best we can."

The pair will test the ZB Commodore at Winton on October 1-3 in preparation for the race a week later.

Next article
Stanaway to make Supercars return at The Bend

Previous article

Stanaway to make Supercars return at The Bend

Next article

IndyCar stars' Bathurst wildcard "a big deal" for Supercars

IndyCar stars' Bathurst wildcard "a big deal" for Supercars
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , IndyCar
Event Bathurst
Drivers James Hinchcliffe , Alexander Rossi
Teams Andretti Autosport , Walkinshaw Andretti United , United Autosports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame
VASC

Reynolds still in 2020 Supercars silly season frame

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry
eSpt

Triple Eight announces Supercars Esport entry

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted
VASC

Australian ban on Stadium Super Trucks lifted

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars
eSpt

The social online league attracting Supercars, F1 stars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.