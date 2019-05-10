Sign in
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis / Practice report

IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2

IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2
By:
1h ago

Colton Herta sent Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda to the top of the times in second practice for tomorrow’s IndyCar GP on the IMS road course, sensationally fast on primary tires and also comfortably quickest on Firestone's alternate compound.

Herta was 0.3878sec clear of the field on the primaries, and was 0.2078sec faster than Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, setting a 68.0393sec lap, an average speed of 129.049mph around the 2.439-mile course.

Rosenqvist was precisely 0.05sec faster than teammate Scott Dixon but the pair were separated by Spencer Pigot – shining again for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet as he did in opening practice – and Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda.

Dixon had a brief off-course excursion but held onto fifth ahead of Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda was eighth fastest ahead of semi-teammate Arrow SPM driver Marcus Ericsson.

Ed Jones in the second ECR-Chevy was 10th despite causing a red flag in the opening 10mins when he ran out of fuel and needed a tow-in.

Santino Ferrucci slotted the second Coyne car ahead of Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti) and the second RLLR car of Graham Rahal.

Josef Newgarden headed the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, while Matheus Leist was 0.75sec clear of AJ Foyt Racing teammate Tony Kanaan.

Carlin-Chevrolet’s Patricio O’Ward did not complete a lap on the alternate compound tires and finished last.

1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 16 1'08.0393     129.049
2 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 23 1'08.2471 0.2078 0.2078 128.656
3 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 1'08.2663 0.2270 0.0192 128.620
4 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 19 1'08.2971 0.2578 0.0308 128.562
5 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 1'08.2971 0.2578 0.0000 128.562
6 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 20 1'08.4690 0.4297 0.1719 128.239
7 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'08.5077 0.4684 0.0387 128.167
8 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 21 1'08.5118 0.4725 0.0041 128.159
9 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 20 1'08.5225 0.4832 0.0107 128.139
10 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 14 1'08.5350 0.4957 0.0125 128.116
11 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 20 1'08.5406 0.5013 0.0056 128.105
12 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'08.5905 0.5512 0.0499 128.012
13 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'08.6096 0.5703 0.0191 127.976
14 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 20 1'08.6226 0.5833 0.0130 127.952
15 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 15 1'08.6610 0.6217 0.0384 127.880
16 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 19 1'08.6799 0.6406 0.0189 127.845
17 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 15 1'08.7654 0.7261 0.0855 127.686
18 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Team Penske 17 1'08.7855 0.7462 0.0201 127.649
19 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 17 1'08.7868 0.7475 0.0013 127.647
20 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'08.7902 0.7509 0.0034 127.640
21 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 20 1'08.8472 0.8079 0.0570 127.535
22 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'08.8628 0.8235 0.0156 127.506
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'09.6147 1.5754 0.7519 126.129
24 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 13 1'09.6344 1.5951 0.0197 126.093
IndyCar GP: Power leads Pigot in disrupted first practice

IndyCar GP: Power leads Pigot in disrupted first practice
Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Author David Malsher
