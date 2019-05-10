IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2

Herta was 0.3878sec clear of the field on the primaries, and was 0.2078sec faster than Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, setting a 68.0393sec lap, an average speed of 129.049mph around the 2.439-mile course.

Rosenqvist was precisely 0.05sec faster than teammate Scott Dixon but the pair were separated by Spencer Pigot – shining again for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet as he did in opening practice – and Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda.

Dixon had a brief off-course excursion but held onto fifth ahead of Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda was eighth fastest ahead of semi-teammate Arrow SPM driver Marcus Ericsson.

Ed Jones in the second ECR-Chevy was 10th despite causing a red flag in the opening 10mins when he ran out of fuel and needed a tow-in.

Santino Ferrucci slotted the second Coyne car ahead of Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti) and the second RLLR car of Graham Rahal.

Josef Newgarden headed the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, while Matheus Leist was 0.75sec clear of AJ Foyt Racing teammate Tony Kanaan.

Carlin-Chevrolet’s Patricio O’Ward did not complete a lap on the alternate compound tires and finished last.