IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2
Colton Herta sent Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda to the top of the times in second practice for tomorrow’s IndyCar GP on the IMS road course, sensationally fast on primary tires and also comfortably quickest on Firestone's alternate compound.
Herta was 0.3878sec clear of the field on the primaries, and was 0.2078sec faster than Chip Ganassi Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist, setting a 68.0393sec lap, an average speed of 129.049mph around the 2.439-mile course.
Rosenqvist was precisely 0.05sec faster than teammate Scott Dixon but the pair were separated by Spencer Pigot – shining again for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet as he did in opening practice – and Sebastien Bourdais in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda.
Dixon had a brief off-course excursion but held onto fifth ahead of Takuma Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, driven by Ryan Hunter-Reay.
Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda was eighth fastest ahead of semi-teammate Arrow SPM driver Marcus Ericsson.
Ed Jones in the second ECR-Chevy was 10th despite causing a red flag in the opening 10mins when he ran out of fuel and needed a tow-in.
Santino Ferrucci slotted the second Coyne car ahead of Long Beach winner Alexander Rossi (Andretti) and the second RLLR car of Graham Rahal.
Josef Newgarden headed the Team Penske-Chevrolet quartet, while Matheus Leist was 0.75sec clear of AJ Foyt Racing teammate Tony Kanaan.
Carlin-Chevrolet’s Patricio O’Ward did not complete a lap on the alternate compound tires and finished last.
|1
|Colton Herta
|Harding Racing
|16
|1'08.0393
|129.049
|2
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|23
|1'08.2471
|0.2078
|0.2078
|128.656
|3
|Spencer Pigot
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|21
|1'08.2663
|0.2270
|0.0192
|128.620
|4
|Sébastien Bourdais
|Dale Coyne Racing
|19
|1'08.2971
|0.2578
|0.0308
|128.562
|5
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|21
|1'08.2971
|0.2578
|0.0000
|128.562
|6
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|20
|1'08.4690
|0.4297
|0.1719
|128.239
|7
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|18
|1'08.5077
|0.4684
|0.0387
|128.167
|8
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|21
|1'08.5118
|0.4725
|0.0041
|128.159
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|20
|1'08.5225
|0.4832
|0.0107
|128.139
|10
|Ed Jones
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|14
|1'08.5350
|0.4957
|0.0125
|128.116
|11
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing
|20
|1'08.5406
|0.5013
|0.0056
|128.105
|12
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|17
|1'08.5905
|0.5512
|0.0499
|128.012
|13
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|19
|1'08.6096
|0.5703
|0.0191
|127.976
|14
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|20
|1'08.6226
|0.5833
|0.0130
|127.952
|15
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|15
|1'08.6610
|0.6217
|0.0384
|127.880
|16
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|19
|1'08.6799
|0.6406
|0.0189
|127.845
|17
|James Hinchcliffe
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|15
|1'08.7654
|0.7261
|0.0855
|127.686
|18
|Helio Castroneves
|Team Penske
|17
|1'08.7855
|0.7462
|0.0201
|127.649
|19
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|17
|1'08.7868
|0.7475
|0.0013
|127.647
|20
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport
|17
|1'08.7902
|0.7509
|0.0034
|127.640
|21
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|20
|1'08.8472
|0.8079
|0.0570
|127.535
|22
|Matheus Leist
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|17
|1'08.8628
|0.8235
|0.0156
|127.506
|23
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|17
|1'09.6147
|1.5754
|0.7519
|126.129
|24
|Patricio O'Ward
|Carlin
|13
|1'09.6344
|1.5951
|0.0197
|126.093
