IndyCar / Gateway / Qualifying report

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 11:31 PM

Josef Newgarden took his eighth career pole and his second of the season at World Wide Technology Raceway this evening, while his closest title rival Alexander Rossi will be starting tomorrow night’s race from the inside of the sixth row.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2017 champion – and 2017 winner here at Gateway – set a two-lap average of 186.508mph to beat Sebastien Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan by just under 0.6mph, which equates to 0.15sec around the 1.25-mile oval.

Several drivers were annoyed by the speedy-dry cement which had been thrown down in Turns 1 and 2 to soak up oil from the vintage Indy cars that had been lapping in the previous hour. But both Bourdais and Coyne teammate Santino Ferrucci appeared largely untroubled, the rookie backing up Bourdais’ performance with sixth on the grid.

Will Power, defending Gateway winner, and Simon Pagenaud will start the race from the second row, while Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda’s Takuma Sato clocked fifth fastest.

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe bounced back from a poor practice session, admitting he used rookie teammate Marcus Ericsson’s setup to land a strong P7.

Scott Dixon felt his Chip Ganassi Racing setup took too long to work his tires up to temperature and was disappointed with eighth, two spots ahead of rookie teammate Felix Rosenqvist. The pair were separated by the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers, Ryan Hunter-Reay, but Rossi, now 36 points behind Newgarden after the Pocono shunt last week, will start only 11th, alongside semi-teammate Colton Herta.

Graham Rahal had a wild moment on the cement dust and had to back off, which explains why he is down in 16th while Marco Andretti had an even worse moment, forcing him to back off the throttle to keep his car off the Turn 2 wall, and so will have to start at the back.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 2 48.2554     186.508
2 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 2 48.4062 0.1508 0.1508 185.927
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 2 48.4142 0.1588 0.0080 185.896
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 2 48.6110 0.3556 0.1968 185.143
5 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 48.6356 0.3802 0.0246 185.050
6 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 2 48.6934 0.4380 0.0578 184.830
7 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 48.7931 0.5377 0.0997 184.452
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 48.8354 0.580 0.0423 184.293
9 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 2 48.8584 0.6030 0.0230 184.206
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 2 48.8785 0.6231 0.0201 184.130
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 2 48.8945 0.6391 0.0160 184.070
12 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 2 49.0732 0.8178 0.1787 183.399
13 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 49.1236 0.8682 0.0504 183.211
14 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 49.1319 0.8765 0.0083 183.180
15 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 2 49.3025 1.0471 0.1706 182.547
16 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 2 49.4328 1.1774 0.1303 182.065
17 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 2 49.6321 1.3767 0.1993 181.334
18 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 2 50.1674 1.9120 0.5353 179.399
19 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 2 50.2844 2.0290 0.1170 178.982
20 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 50.2866 2.0312 0.0022 178.974
21 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 50.4795 2.2241 0.1929 178.290
22 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 2 51.3722 3.1168 0.8927 175.192
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Gateway
Drivers Josef Newgarden
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher

