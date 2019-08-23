IndyCar
IndyCar / Gateway / Practice report

Gateway IndyCar: Rookies star in opening practice

Gateway IndyCar: Rookies star in opening practice
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 7:26 PM

Santino Ferrucci and Marcus Ericsson put rookies in the spotlight at World Wide Technology Raceway as they finished first and second respectively in opening practice for the final oval race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Dale Coyne Racing driver Ferrucci’s 184.804mph / 24.3501sec around the 1.25-mile course was enough to beat Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports' Ericsson by just 0.0366sec.

The Rookie of the Year contenders beat championship protagonists Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and 2017 Gateway winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Perhaps with some bearing on single-car qualifying, however, Dixon was second fastest in the no-tow speeds.

Ferrucci’s Coyne teammate in the AIM Vasser-Sullivan car Sebastien Bourdais was fifth ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s top contender Alexander Rossi. Last year’s winner here, Penske's Will Power was seventh, one of only two Chevrolet cars in the Top 10.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal were only eighth and 16th, but were third and first respectively in the no-tow speeds.

Conor Daly and Charlie Kimball in the two Carlin-Chevrolets were 13th- and 19th-fastest, but James Hinchcliffe was a disappointing 22nd in the second Arrow SPM machine – albeit only 0.6330sec off the top spot.

Qualifying starts at 5.15pm local (Central) time.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 24.3501   184.804
2 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 24.3867 0.0366 184.527
3 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24.3991 0.0490 184.433
4 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 24.4103 0.0602 184.348
5 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 24.4283 0.0782 184.213
6 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 24.5021 0.1520 183.658
7 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 24.5089 0.1588 183.607
8 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24.5107 0.1606 183.593
9 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 24.5664 0.2163 183.177
10 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 24.5922 0.2421 182.985
11 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 24.6112 0.2611 182.844
12 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 24.6209 0.2708 182.772
13 59 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 24.6211 0.2710 182.770
14 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 24.6789 0.3288 182.342
15 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 24.6899 0.3398 182.261
16 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24.7077 0.3576 182.129
17 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 24.7679 0.4178 181.687
18 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 24.7937 0.4436 181.498
19 23 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 24.8318 0.4817 181.219
20 20 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 24.8447 0.4946 181.125
21 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 24.9142 0.5641 180.620
22 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 24.9831 0.6330 180.122
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Gateway
Drivers Marcus Ericsson , Santino Ferrucci
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Qualifying Starts in
02 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
Practice Fri 23 Aug
21:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
01:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
04:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
03:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

