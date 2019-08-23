Gateway IndyCar: Rookies star in opening practice

Dale Coyne Racing driver Ferrucci’s 184.804mph / 24.3501sec around the 1.25-mile course was enough to beat Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports' Ericsson by just 0.0366sec.

The Rookie of the Year contenders beat championship protagonists Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and 2017 Gateway winner Josef Newgarden of Team Penske-Chevrolet.

Perhaps with some bearing on single-car qualifying, however, Dixon was second fastest in the no-tow speeds.

Ferrucci’s Coyne teammate in the AIM Vasser-Sullivan car Sebastien Bourdais was fifth ahead of Andretti Autosport-Honda’s top contender Alexander Rossi. Last year’s winner here, Penske's Will Power was seventh, one of only two Chevrolet cars in the Top 10.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal were only eighth and 16th, but were third and first respectively in the no-tow speeds.

Conor Daly and Charlie Kimball in the two Carlin-Chevrolets were 13th- and 19th-fastest, but James Hinchcliffe was a disappointing 22nd in the second Arrow SPM machine – albeit only 0.6330sec off the top spot.

Qualifying starts at 5.15pm local (Central) time.

Session results: