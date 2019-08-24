Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes

Daly had just lapped the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in 24.7346sec – an average speed of 181.931mph, set without the aid of a tow – when Kimball washed out high through Turn 3 and struck the Turn 4 wall with his right-front corner.

The car drifted to a halt on the main straight with a torn up wheel and deranged right-front suspension, Kimball stepped out unaided, but the scheduled one-hour session was brought to a slightly premature halt.

Second fastest was polesitter and championship leader Josef Newgarden whose Team Penske-Chevrolet was 0.6mph slower than Daly but 0.3mph faster than third placed Zach Veach in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Takuma Sato was fourth in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of the two Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas.

Tony Kanaan was an encouraging 12thfor AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, while Spencer Pigot was the busiest driver, turning 76 laps for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Tomorrow’s race gets the green flag at 7.45 local (Central) time.