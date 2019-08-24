Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes
Carlin Racing-Chevrolet ended evening practice for tomorrow’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with mixed feelings as Conor Daly grabbed top spot barely a minute before teammate Charlie Kimball struck the wall and ended the session early.
Daly had just lapped the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in 24.7346sec – an average speed of 181.931mph, set without the aid of a tow – when Kimball washed out high through Turn 3 and struck the Turn 4 wall with his right-front corner.
The car drifted to a halt on the main straight with a torn up wheel and deranged right-front suspension, Kimball stepped out unaided, but the scheduled one-hour session was brought to a slightly premature halt.
Second fastest was polesitter and championship leader Josef Newgarden whose Team Penske-Chevrolet was 0.6mph slower than Daly but 0.3mph faster than third placed Zach Veach in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.
Takuma Sato was fourth in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of the two Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas.
Tony Kanaan was an encouraging 12thfor AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, while Spencer Pigot was the busiest driver, turning 76 laps for Ed Carpenter Racing.
Tomorrow’s race gets the green flag at 7.45 local (Central) time.
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Gateway
|Author
|David Malsher
Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|Practice
|Fri 23 Aug
|
12:00
14:00
|
|Qualifying
|Fri 23 Aug
|
16:15
18:15
|
|Final Practice
|Sat 24 Aug
|
19:15
21:15
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
18:30
20:30
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets