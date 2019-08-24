IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Toronto
12 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
18 Jul
-
20 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Final Practice in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Gateway / Practice report

Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes

shares
comments
Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 2:39 AM

Carlin Racing-Chevrolet ended evening practice for tomorrow’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 with mixed feelings as Conor Daly grabbed top spot barely a minute before teammate Charlie Kimball struck the wall and ended the session early.

Daly had just lapped the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway in 24.7346sec – an average speed of 181.931mph, set without the aid of a tow – when Kimball washed out high through Turn 3 and struck the Turn 4 wall with his right-front corner.

The car drifted to a halt on the main straight with a torn up wheel and deranged right-front suspension, Kimball stepped out unaided, but the scheduled one-hour session was brought to a slightly premature halt.

Second fastest was polesitter and championship leader Josef Newgarden whose Team Penske-Chevrolet was 0.6mph slower than Daly but 0.3mph faster than third placed Zach Veach in the Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Takuma Sato was fourth in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda ahead of the two Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas.

Tony Kanaan was an encouraging 12thfor AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, while Spencer Pigot was the busiest driver, turning 76 laps for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Tomorrow’s race gets the green flag at 7.45 local (Central) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Conor Daly United Kingdom Carlin 68     181.931
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 55 0.0845 0.0845 181.312
3 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 68 0.1228 0.0383 181.033
4 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 71 0.1345 0.0117 180.947
5 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 66 0.1539 0.0194 180.806
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 53 0.1849 0.0310 180.581
7 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 69 0.1870 0.0021 180.566
8 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 57 0.1903 0.0033 180.542
9 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 54 0.2009 0.0106 180.466
10 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 55 0.2495 0.0486 180.115
11 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 68 0.2552 0.0057 180.073
12 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 46 0.2704 0.0152 179.964
13 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 50 0.3140 0.0436 179.651
14 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 59 0.3308 0.0168 179.530
15 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 75 0.3666 0.0358 179.274
16 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 66 0.3675 0.0009 179.268
17 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 68 0.3893 0.0218 179.112
18 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 76 0.3908 0.0015 179.102
19 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 65 0.4342 0.0434 178.793
20 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 66 0.4542 0.020 178.651
21 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 56 0.6220 0.1678 177.469
22 United States Ed Carpenter United States Ed Carpenter Racing 54 0.7058 0.0838 176.884
View full results
Next article
Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles

Previous article

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Gateway
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Gateway

Gateway

22 Aug - 24 Aug
Final Practice In progress
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice Fri 23 Aug
12:00
14:00
Qualifying Fri 23 Aug
16:15
18:15
Final Practice Sat 24 Aug
19:15
21:15
Race Sun 25 Aug
18:30
20:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

3h
2
Formula 1

Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

3
NASCAR Cup

NTSB releases preliminary report of Dale Jr. plane crash

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Tire Compounds

Latest news

Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes
Indy

Gateway IndyCar: Daly tops evening practice, Kimball crashes

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles
Indy

Gateway IndyCar: Newgarden scores pole, Rossi struggles

Gateway IndyCar: Rookies star in opening practice
Indy

Gateway IndyCar: Rookies star in opening practice

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – facts and figures
Indy

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – facts and figures

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule
Indy

IndyCar’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.