IndyCar / Birmingham / Preview

2019 IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama weekend schedule

2019 IndyCar Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama weekend schedule
By:
2h ago

This weekend marks the 10th time that the NTT IndyCar Series will race at Barber Motorsports Park, and will be supported by F3 Americas, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche GT3s and the Global Mazda MX-5 Cup. Here’s what’s on, when it’s on, and how to watch it.

Note: This schedule is subject to change. All times local (Central)

For list of international carriers of IndyCar broadcasts, click here. 

Friday, April 5

8.00-8.30am, F3 Americas first practice
8.45-9.20am, Global Mazda MX5-Cup first practice
9.35-10.05am, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA first practice
10.20-11.00am, Lamborghini Super Trofeo first practice
11.15am-12.00pm, IndyCar Series first practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
12.15-12.45pm, F3 Americas second practice
1.00-1.35pm, Global Mazda MX5-Cup second practice
1.50-2.35pm, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA second practice
2.50-3.35pm, IndyCar Series second practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
3.50-4.30pm, Lamborghini Super Trofeo second practice

Saturday, April 6

8.05-8.35am, F3 Americas qualifying
8.50-9.10am, Global Mazda MX5-Cup qualifying
9.25-10.00am, Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying
10.15-10.30am, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA qualifying
10.45-11.30am, IndyCar Series third practice (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
11.45am-12.35pm, F3 Americas Race 1
12.50-1.35pm, Global Mazda MX5-Cup Race 1 (MazdaMotorsports.com)
1.50-2.40pm, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1 (IMSA.tv)
3.00-4.15pm, IndyCar Series qualifying (NBC Sports Network, NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
4.30-5.15pm, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Race 1 (IMSA.tv)
5.30-6.15pm, Global Mazda MX5-Cup Race 2 (MazdaMotorsports.com)

Sunday, April 7

8.30-9.20am, F3 Americas Race 2
11.10-11.40am, IndyCar Series warm-up (NBC Sports Gold, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)
11.55am-12.40pm, Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Race 2 (IMSA.tv)
12.55-1.45pm, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2 (IMSA.tv)
3.15pm green flag, NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, 90 laps
(NBCSN coverage 3.00-6.00pm, IndyCar Radio + affiliates)

INDYCAR Radio Network broadcasts

The Honda Indy GP of Alabama airs live on network affiliates, Sirius 216, XM 209, IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on IndyCar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 216 and XM 209.

NBC Sports Gold Live Streaming

All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live using the IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold. In addition, full- broadcast, same-day replays of IndyCar races, live streams of Indy Lights races, edited cutdowns of IndyCar races and Indy Lights races and more will be available.

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies

Why IndyCar stars should be nervous of new wave super-rookies
News in depth
