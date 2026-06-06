Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen steal show after Kimi Antonelli Monaco GP pole with viral moment

Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen "felt like myself again" in flat-out Monaco F1 qualifying

Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
Aprilia explains why it has not been in victory fight in Hungarian MotoGP

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension

NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extension
Practice report
Formula 1 Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli pips Ferrari pair to top hectic FP3

Ferrari enjoyed the perfect Friday in Monaco but FP3 saw Antonelli go fastest for Mercedes

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli topped a very hectic final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix by holding a three tenths advantage over both Ferrari drivers.

The Mercedes star set a 1m12.720s and he was the only driver to go under 1m13s, as 0.327s behind was second-placed Charles Leclerc, who was 0.004s quicker than team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

This came on what is arguably the most important Saturday of the season and the early FP3 push laps saw teams use the soft tyre so the opening stages were pretty on the limit.

It saw favourites Ferrari, who finished 1-2 in both Friday practice outings, initially set the pace with a 1m15.184s for Leclerc, who was 0.062s quicker than Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion soon became the first driver to break through the 1m15s barrier, taking a 1m14.390s before Ferrari’s rivals started showing pace amid track evolution.

Lando Norris was first to topple the Italian outfit by going 0.015s quicker for McLaren, who received a €30,000 fine - €10,000 suspended - on Friday night after the MCL40 stopped on track.

Engineers broke curfew repairing Lando Norris' McLaren

Engineers broke curfew repairing Lando Norris' McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The team then breached curfew to make electrical pairs on the reigning world champion’s MCL40, so track time during FP3 was key.

But Norris’ advantage didn’t last for long as championship leader Mercedes and second-placed Ferrari started exchanging fastest laps towards the end of the opening 30 minutes.

That started with title hopeful George Russell becoming the first driver to go sub-1m14s with a 1m13.902s in his Mercedes, soon beaten by Leclerc who did a 1m13.748s.

Championship leader Antonelli then showed his hand by going 0.374s quicker, 1m13.374s, before Russell made it a brief Mercedes 1-2 as he went 0.109s slower than his team-mate.

Leclerc responded instantly with a 1m13.355s, but then so did Antonelli setting a 1m13.137s before almost going quicker had he not encountered a slow Cadillac after two purple sectors.

So that caused his frustrated self to pull into the pitlane amid a brief yellow flag after Alpine’s Franco Colapinto suffered a half-spin at the hairpin in the 29th minute.

Franco Colapinto caused a brief yellow flag

Franco Colapinto caused a brief yellow flag

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

But joy was soon back on Antonelli’s face as Hamilton’s Friday benchmark - 1m13.026s - was finally beaten with 19 minutes remaining as the Italian teenager set a 1m12.720s.

Ferrari had no answer to that though as Leclerc only managed a 1m13.047s, 0.004s quicker than Hamilton, while Russell struggled for a clean push lap due to traffic.

The Briton’s quest was affected further with 14 minutes remaining when he had a front row seat to Oliver Bearman causing a red flag by crashing at Massenet.

That made it four red flags across this weekend’s three practice sessions and green conditions returned with four minutes to go in FP3. Teams subsequently rushed out of the pitlane.

But that inevitably caused an extremely busy track, all drivers bar Bearman being out, leading to Norris and Hamilton complaining about each other after running closely in the final chicane.

So, there were very minimal improvements late on meaning the top three remained as it was with Russell in fourth ahead of fifth-placed Max Verstappen on a 1m13.662s.

Isack Hadjar finished the session eighth

Isack Hadjar finished the session eighth

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

That was 0.036s quicker than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who pipped Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto by 0.122s with Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar in eighth on a 1m13.877s.

It’s been a frustrating weekend for McLaren so far - the team bemused by its deficit on Friday - as Norris took ninth with a 1m14.006s while Bortoleto’s stablemate Nico Hulkenberg was 10th.

F1 Monaco GP: FP3 Result 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes 22

1'12.720

   S 165.198
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 32

+0.327

1'13.047

 0.327 S 164.458
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.331

1'13.051

 0.004 S 164.449
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.763

1'13.483

 0.432 S 163.482
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.942

1'13.662

 0.179 S 163.085
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 20

+0.978

1'13.698

 0.036 S 163.005
7 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 27

+1.100

1'13.820

 0.122 S 162.736
8 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+1.157

1'13.877

 0.057 S 162.610
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.286

1'14.006

 0.129 S 162.327
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 22

+1.330

1'14.050

 0.044 S 162.230
11 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.558

1'14.278

 0.228 S 161.732
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.616

1'14.336

 0.058 S 161.606
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 22

+1.760

1'14.480

 0.144 S 161.294
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.767

1'14.487

 0.007 S 161.279
15 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 27

+1.867

1'14.587

 0.100 S 161.062
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 24

+2.081

1'14.801

 0.214 S 160.602
17 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 24

+2.198

1'14.918

 0.117 S 160.351
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 19

+2.225

1'14.945

 0.027 S 160.293
19 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 21

+2.459

1'15.179

 0.234 S 159.794
20 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 17

+2.731

1'15.451

 0.272 S 159.218
21 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 26

+2.847

1'15.567

 0.116 S 158.974
22 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 22

+3.201

1'15.921

 0.354 S 158.232
View full results
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jenson Button names Ferrari's biggest Monaco GP qualifying threats
Next article Toto Wolff "very positively surprised" by Kimi Antonelli's Monaco GP practice pace

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

George Russell bemused by pace deficit to F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
George Russell bemused by pace deficit to F1 title rival Kimi Antonelli

F1 Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sensational pole as George Russell struggles to sixth

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sensational pole as George Russell struggles to sixth

How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy

GT
How Max Verstappen's Nurburgring adventure marked the next phase of his legacy

Latest news

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Monaco GP

“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Formula 1
Monaco GP
“A reality check” – why Lando Norris was expecting poor Monaco qualifying

Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Charles Leclerc explains crash that cost shot at Monaco F1 pole position

MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

MotoGP
Hungarian GP
MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix - Full starting grid

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Spool party: How F1's drivers will fight against turbo lag in Monaco

The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Ronald Vording
The best Saturday of the year? Why F1 must accept Monaco for what it is

Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad

Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Roberto Chinchero
Why Charles Leclerc signed a Ferrari extension and the love he has for his "dream" F1 squad
View more